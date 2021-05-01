HIBBING — The Itasca Community College baseball team used a six-run fourth inning en route to a 9-5 victory in game one of an MCAC doubleheader at Al Nyberg Field Saturday.
Viking starting pitcher Mason MacLeod went the distance, allowing eight hits and striking out four.
The Vikings opened the scoring in the first inning when Cade Marquardt doubled with two out, then he scored when Dawson Stevens reached on an error.
Itasca added two more runs in the third as Daniel Wensloff hit a two-run home run.
“It was nice to get that lead, especially for Mason,” Lamppa said. “He’s been our sophomore leader. When you get a lead for him, you feel comfortable because you know he’s going to keep you in the game and throw strikes.”
In the fourth, David Morales led off with a double, and Chris Zahrbock singled. After a sacrifice bunt, Joshua Lee singled home a run, then Alex McBride walked. Wensloff singled home a run, then Joshua Grimmer hit a grand slam home run to make it 9-0.
“We swung the bats well,” Lamppa said. “We got our leadoff guy on and that generates some confidence. All of a sudden, you get him out of the stretch and you have to take advantage of those situations.
“It was fun. We swung well
But Itasca coach Justin Lamppa knows no lead is safe, and the Cardinals proved him right by getting five runs in the fifth.
With one out, Jake Miller and Yadied Baez both singled. With two out, Hunter Herpel singled home a run, then Karson Cantrell hit what looked to be the third out of the inning only his pop up to first was dropped for an error, which allowed Baez to score.
Robert Rodrigues followed with a three-run home run, his sixth of the season, to make it 9-5.
“No lead is ever safe,” Lamppa said. “We’ve been know a couple of times this year of giving up double-digit inning runs. They had the makings of that again. If you were to say that I wasn’t nervous, I was nervous.”
“We made that big error in that inning, and Hibbing took advantage of it. It’s frustrating, but I’m glad it didn’t cost us the game.”
MacLeod settled in after that inning, facing just six more hitters over the next two innings to preserve the victory.
JD Cunningham started for the Cardinals. He tossed three innings, allowing seven hits. He struck out two and walked one. Kazdion Mount came in relief, pitching .1 inning, giving up one hit.
Brody Niskanen finished up for the Cardinals, tossing 3.2 innings. He didn’t give up a hit. He struck out two and walked three.
Wensloff finished with two hits for Itasca.
Miller had two hits for Hibbing.
ICC 102 600 0 — 9 9 2
HCC 000 050 0 — 5 8 2
Itasca: Mason MacLeod (W) and ; Hibbing: JD Cunningham (L), Kazdion Mount (4th), Brody Niskanen (4th) and Sean Bonner; 2B — Cade Marquardt, David Morales; HR — Daniel Wensloff, Joshua Grimmer, Robert Rodriguez.
Baseball
Cherry 31
Brooklyn Center 0
BROOKLYN CENTER — Beau Barry and Nick Peterson combined for a no-hitter as the Tigers ran all over the Centaurs Saturday.
Barry and Peterson combined for 10 strikeouts and one walk.
Barry had four hits, including a triple, and five RBI. Sam Serna had three hits, with two doubles and four RBI. Koskela, Peterson and Perkovich all had three RBI
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.