HIBBING — Babe Glumack has been umpiring baseball and softball for 54 years.
Now, he’ll be wearing a new hat when the spring of 2023 rolls around.
Glumack, who will still be umpiring and refereeing, has been hired as the new softball coach at Minnesota North-Hibbing, taking over for Steve Rannikar, who resigned the post after the 2022 season.
Glumack has been around baseball and softball his whole life, and he felt this was the time to share his knowledge of the sports he loves.
“There was an opening so I said to myself, ‘This is an opportunity for me to coach here,’” Glumack said. “I applied for the job because I’ve always been interested tin fastpitch, both men’s and women’s.
“I always said that someday I would like to coach softball. This opportunity came up, and I took it. I’m not taking a step back from refereeing and umpiring. I’ll still do baseball and softball, but this is a new step. I’m going to enjoy it.”
Being hired so late in the process hasn’t given Glumack much time to recruit for the 2023 season, but he did say that he might have four or five returning players off of last year’s team at his disposal.
“Recruiting is the No. 1 thing, trying to get players,” Glumack said. “I see a lot of players when I’m umpiring, but that was tough coming in during the middle of July. We have some players coming back.
“If someone is interested in playing at Hibbing, I’ll take them. I’ve gotten the word out there.”
Glumack is especially interested in pitchers and catchers, who are the backbone of any fastpitch team.
“My philosophy, the No. 1 thing is pitching, but that’s like any type of baseball or softball,” Glumack said. “If you can get that good pitcher and catcher from somewhere, that’s a big thing.
“I have to go out there and see who’s available at this time of the year. Hopefully, we’ll get a flier here or there. You hope for the best. I will be out there looking for that. Most of the players are committed to colleges already, but there’s always that one person. I’ll put some feeders out there, and do the best I can.”
Glumack is also well versed in the other aspects of the game. He knows how the game is supposed to be played.
“We’ll have to play good defense,” Glumack said. “We’ll play small ball, bunt a little bit, hit-and-run, trick plays and stealing some bases. I want them to have some fun.”
Glumack said he feels comfortable with his new surroundings.
“This is something I’ve always wanted to do,” he said. “I’m looking forward to it. I want to be able to motivate them. I have some good ideas on coaching, watching so many games over the years.
“I’m fired up for this job.”
