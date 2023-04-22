HIBBING—It’s his first year at the helm of the Minnesota North-Hibbing softball team, but Babe Glumack is looking forward to the opportunity.
The Cardinals have 12 players, some veterans and some new to the game, but Glumack should be able to mold this team into a contender coming playoff time.
“I’m glad I’m here. I like it here,” Glumack said. “With the girls I have returning, I have six or seven good players. We’re a little short on pitching this year, which is a big part of the year.
“We had a good trip to Florida. We played some good ball. Played some good teams. We had some fun down there. This weather is putting a damper on the season so far, with games.”
Some of those returning players include, Sofie Anderson, Athena Dunham, Olivia Baasi, Hailey and Kaija Gams, along with Emma DuChamp.
Add in Charly Flom, Genesis Day, Alexis MaMillan, Emily Howard, Stevie Desrosiers and Lexi Carroll.
“They bring a lot of good ability,” Glumack said. “We have a good infield with Athena at catcher, DuChamp at third, Sofie at pitcher, Kaija at short, Olivia at first. We have a good infield.
“The outfield is the question mark right now with new players. We have a good group of 12 girls. With classes, they miss here and there, but I’m trying to adjust the infield, outfield and positioning. The freshmen are a little bit raw, but we’re trying to break them into college softball. They’re getting it. It will be better as the season goes along. So far it’s been good.”
Anderson will do most of the pitching, but Gams and a couple other players will time in the pitchers’ circle.
“I’ll use Sofie in the first game of our doubleheaders, then we’ll go from different positions,” Glumack said. “Sofie is a good pitcher. Kaija and a couple of other pitchers will have to come in and mop up.
“At our scrimmages and practices, we’ve been trying to break in some pitching. It’s hard with just one starter. We had a couple of other pitchers, but with the good programs at the college, they come-and-go. We’ll go with her and couple of new people for relievers.”
Defensively, Minnesota North-Hibbing will be solid.
“That’s where we’re strong,” Glumack said. “With Kaija at short, Charly at second, who is good, Athena is probably one of the best catchers in the conference. I like our defense. I like our infield.
“Outfield is the question mark. We have different players traveling around. We’ll play good defense.”
Offensively, the Cardinals should be adequate.
“We’ll hit the ball a little bit,” Glumack said. “We have some good hitters. We’ll score some runs. I like that part of our game. We’ll do some different things this year with hit-and-run and bunting.
“Besides Athena, we’ll use small ball, hit-and-run and stuff like that. We’ll steal some bases. I like our chances there.”
Everything must come together for Minnesota North-Hibbing to get into the playoff conversation.
“We’re probably right in the middle,” Glumack said. “You have the Brainerds, the Itascas, so we’re right in the middle. Down the road here, I’m trying to build a program to get into that position for Hibbing college.
“There’s not much room for error. We have to make the outs. I’m more of a defensive coach, so we have to make routine outs. It’s going to be a challenge.”
