ST. PAUL — Megan Knight was inducted into the University of Northwestern Athletic Hall of Fame on Friday, Oct. 1 in St. Paul.
Knight, Hibbing High School class of 2011, was a standout tennis player for the Bluejackets.
Knight, who completed her undergraduate degree from Northwestern in 2015 competed for the Eagles Tennis team and set team and conference records during her collegiate career.
Knight led the team to their first-ever Conference Championship and two NCCAA National Women’s Tennis Championships in Mobile, Ala., where Knight was named to the All-NCCAA Tournament Team in Singles in 2014 and Doubles in 2015.
Knight played every one of her matches at No. 1 Singles and No. 1 Doubles for the Eagles during her collegiate career earning All-Conference Honors and All-Academic Honors all four years.
Knight broke records for most wins for UNW (115), and for the UMAC (Upper Midwest Athletic Conference) with 125, finishing her career with 140 victories.
Knight was awarded the UNW Eagle Award in 2015 for the University’s Top Female Athlete.
A 3-time UMAC Women’s Tennis Player of the Year and a 4-time NCCAA All-American in tennis, Knight was one of just six players named to the UMAC All-Decade Women’s Tennis Team in 2019.
Knight graduated Magna Cum Laude from the University of Northwestern in 2015 with a B.S. in Kinesiology and was a member of the Eagle Scholars Honors Program.
Knight’s husband, David, was also inducted into the Hall of Fame for tennis on Oct. 1.
The Knights, along with their two daughters, reside in the Twin Cities where David opened his own dental practice, Knight Pediatric Dentistry.
Megan is the daughter of Wayne and Marcy Johnson of Hibbing.
