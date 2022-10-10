MOUNTAIN IRON — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range football team found themselves with a chance to upset the No. 1 ranked team in the country on Saturday, but a late touchdown from Minnesota State Fergus Falls’ Kenneth Cooper Jr. lifted the Spartans past the Norse, 37-33.
After a scoreless first quarter, the two teams got things moving with an action-packed second that started with Mesabi Range drawing first blood. Aundreus Griffin got the scoring started with a 10-yard touchdown pass from Trinate Jacobs to give the Norse the early lead.
The Spartans knotted things back up later in the quarter when Rondarius Gregory hauled in a 20-yard scoring run. The extra point attempt was blocked, leaving the game tied at six.
Mesabi Range grabbed their second lead of the quarter with Maximus McArthur rushing in from six yards out. Another broken up two-point play, however, left the score at 12-6 Norse.
Fergus Falls tied the game and then took the lead thanks to another run from Gregory who found room and got in from 15 yards out. Carsen McKnight nailed the extra point to make it 13-12.
The Norse managed to take the lead late in the second using a nine-play 75-yard drive that was capped off by Jacobs hitting Jose Margarin for the two-yard touchdown reception. As they had all day, Mesabi Range again failed to convert on the two-point conversion, 18-13.
The Spartans closed the gap by three late in the half with McKnight nailing a 43-yard field goal to end the frame, making it an 18-16 game in favor of Mesabi Range at the break.
Fergus Falls was the first to score in the second half with Gregory rushing in his third touchdown of the game, this one from six yards out to make it 23-18 after McKnight’s extra point.
That was the only score in the third quarter, but the Norse managed to retake the lead in the fourth with Jacobs connecting with Griffin on a 68-yard touchdown pass. Mesabi Range earned the two-point conversion to make it a 26-23 game.
Neither team happy with the other taking the lead, the Spartans went out in front again when Gregory broke free for a 44-yard touchdown score that made it 30-26 after the McKnight extra point.
Hoping to be the last to score, the Norse capped off a fourth quarter 13-play, 75-yard drive with a one-yard touchdown run from McArthur. Mesabi Range broke out their own kicker this time, with Isaac Hill Jr. hitting the extra point to make it 33-30.
Sadly for Mesabi Range, it was the Spartans that got to drive home victorious as Fergus Falls put together one final scoring drive, moving 59 yards on 10 plays with Kenneth Cooper Jr. scoring on a one-yard run. McKnight hit the extra point and it was 37-33. That score stood until time expired.
Jacobs finished the game 29-40 on passes for 354 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. On the ground, Jacobs picked up 37 yards on six rushes while McArthur had two scores. Through the air, Griffin led the Norse with 10 receptions for 164 yards and two touchdowns.
Mesabi Range (2-4) will close out the regular season on Saturday when they travel to North Dakota State College of Science.
MSFF 0 16 7 14 — 37
MNMR 0 18 0 15 — 33
First Quarter
No scoring.
Second Quarter
MR: Aundreus Griffin 10 pass from Trinate Jacobs (pass failed)
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.