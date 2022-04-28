HIBBING — Josh Edwards could have played baseball in Florida, but instead the Superior High School graduate chose Hibbing Community College.
He has never regretted that decision.
Edwards was a part of two Cardinal teams that advanced to the MCAC state tournament, placing second in 1995, then winning the title in 1996.
That has earned
Edwards, along with longtime assistant coach Terry Filippi, will be honored on Sunday, May 8, with their inductions into the MCAC Hall of Fame at a ceremony beginning at 1 p.m. at the college commons.
At the same time, there will be a reunion of that team that defeated Willmar in the championship game.
Individually, Edwards was humbled by the honor.
“For me, especially, at this stage of my life, it brings back all of the memories of being successful as a team,” Edwards said. “That was the most important thing for me — the team.
“Having something like this happen now, it definitely hits home. I just thought of myself as a lunch-pail guy. I came to work and wanted to be the best version of myself. I wanted to play, and I played as hard as I could.”
When he was told about his induction by his former manager, Doug Schmitz, Edwards said he was caught off guard.
“I had no idea this would happen,” Edwards said. “I was honored by that. When it comes to the sports world, this is the biggest honor that I’ve had, or it’s right up there.
“I’m honored they chose me.”
It’s an honor that may not have happened had Edwards followed through with his original plans after high school.
After his graduation, Edwards was undecided about his future.
“I still hadn’t made a decision, but I was thinking about football or baseball,” Edwards said. “Baseball had always been my passion, but I was young at the time.”
Baseball brought Edwards to a tryout in Brooklyn Center, but when he got to the field, Edwards felt out of place.
“That tryout was hilarious,” Edwards said. “I had never been to anything like that before, so I didn’t know the dress code. I was in Zumbas, and everyone else was in a uniform.
“They were trying to eliminate me, but I had a good tryout, so they kept me.”
Edwards impressed them enough that they started getting him in contact with some schools in Florida.
“I was leaning toward Florida,” Edwards said. “They gave me a list of schools, and I talked to all of those schools.”
Edwards had nailed down his decision to attend a junior college in Seminole, Fla., but something kept him from leaving the area.
“I wanted my folks and family to see me play,” Edwards said. “Coach Schmitz had reached out to me to play in Hibbing. I left a message on Coach Schmitz’s voicemail telling him I was coming to Hibbing.
“It’s the best decision I would make. Both of those teams were fantastic.”
When Edwards arrived for the 1995 season, Brian Neary took him under his wing.
“He was a true leader,” Edwards said. “That group of sophomores were unbelievable. My biggest thing is I like to win. I was around a bunch of winners. That whole team was solid.
“We meshed well.”
That 1995 would lose a 1-0 decision at the Region XIII Tournament, which was held before the state tournament.
At state, the Cardinals finished second.
In 1996, Edwards said they lost a lot of good players, but Coach Schmitz hit the recruiting trail hard and brought in some top-notch players, including two from Hibbing — Trevor Timpane and Mike Gustavsson — along with Aaron Hansen.
“That was the best team I ever played on,” Edwards said. “Aaron was the best pitcher in the country. He was phenomenal. We had the best guy on the mound.”
Edwards, who was the catcher, was now in a new role on the team, being a leader.”
“I liked that role,” Edwards said. “It was fun for me. Again, when you’re around people that love to play the game the way you do, that makes it easy. It was a group that clicked.”
Clicked enough to win the state title, which was the goal all along.
“When we lost in 95, I left the field thinking, ‘If we get another opportunity to do this, we’re going to win it,’” Edwards said. “We weren’t the favorite that year, but we had great coaches.
“They prepared us for every last thing that could happen. We got on a run, hit the ball well and we were already a good defensive team. All of our pitchers did their jobs. We never lost a lead.
“We had a confident group, and we went into the thing knowing we could win it at that point. Everything clicked.”
Edwards and that team will be reunited during their reunion. He’s not sure how many players are showing up, but hasn’t seen some of those teammates for 25 years.
“I’ve wanted to rekindle some of the friendships we had,” Edwards said. “It’ll be exciting to be around the guys again and talk about old times.”
———
The other member being inducted is Filippi.
He was by Doug Schmitz’s side for 20 years with the baseball team, but he also was an assistant coach for the Cardinal football team for 20 years.
Filippi is the first assistant coach to be inducted into the hall of fame.
“I am ecstatic that I was able to make it into the hall of fame,” Filippi said. “You never think people are paying attention to what you do or care about what you do. Somebody did.
“It took years to get there, but I’m grateful to Doug and the opportunity to coach with him and at the college. I wasn’t expecting it.”
Filippi was never an employee of the college, so he gave up his own time to help out with baseball and football.
“It was a lot of extra time, getting off of work, taking vacations to get to games,” Filippi said. ““Dick and Anna VanTassel were instrumental in getting me to work at the college. I started coaching with Doug and Dick, then I went into football with Art Malo.
“It’s fun to be able to say that I made the hall of fame, with all of the extra work I put in, but I was bonding with the kids. They appreciated it.”
As for that 1996 baseball team, Filippi has a lot of good memories of that team.
“Those kids had good talent,” Filippi said. “They consistently did a good job of playing for each other. It helped that Aaron had a 90-plus-mile-per-hour fastball, and Mike had pinpoint accuracy. He went 11 2/3 scoreless innings at state.
“That’s fantastic when you think about it.”
The glue of that team, according to Filippi, was Edwards.
“Josh was the key to that. They were all friends, and they enjoyed doing things together.”
Filippi remembers that championship game well.
“When that last out occurred, I was so fast out of the dugout. Doug was putting his clipboard down, and I was already out on the mound jumping up and down with the kids. It was fantastic.
“We had been close before. This was a good, competitive team that took it all of the way to the end. We had a lot of good times.”
