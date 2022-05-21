MORRIS, Minn. — 2021 Eveleth-Gilbert graduate and University of Minnesota-Morris freshman Maggie Landwer has just finished up an impressive first year with the Cougars, claiming all-conference nods in both the indoor and outdoor track season all while being named the UM-Morris Rookie of the Year for track and field.
Landwer was named to the UMAC Indoors All-Conference team in two events back in March. Landwer was a part of the Cougars’ 4x400 meter relay team that finished first at the UMAC Championships. The Cougars finished with a time of 4:20.80.
Landwer was also an all-conference nod in the pole vault, taking second with a vault of seven feet, 10.50 inches at the UMAC Championships.
Landwer earned the same two selections in the recently finished outdoors season. Landwer ran the lead leg in the 4x400, helping UM-Morris take third at the UMAC Outdoor Championships. The team finished with a time of 4:40.78.
In the pole vault, Landwer put up another vault of seven feet, 10.50 inches to take second in the conference.
Landwer put up strong numbers in both the field and on the track with her best mark in the pole vault coming at eight feet, two and a half inches, her best long jump coming in at 14 feet, eight and three quarter inches, a best time in the 400 meter dash of 1:06.17 and a 200 meter dash time of 28.57. All these results considered, Landwer was named the UM-Morris Track and Field Rookie of the Year by the Cougars.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.