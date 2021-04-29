HIBBING — The Central Lakes Community College softball team came to town and came away with a doubleheader sweep of Hibbing, winning game one 10-1, then taking the nightcap 14-0 Thursday at Vic Power Field.
Jenna Gratz got the win in game one, tossing six innings of five-hit ball. She struck out nine and walked two.
Gena Mancini tossed six innings, giving up 12 hits, striking out five and walking four.
The Raiders were led by Addie Sanford, who had a double and home run. Gratz, Cassidy Zontelli, Sarah Kossan and Sydnee Johnson all hit doubles.
Kaylyn Bowen had two hits, including a double to pace the Cardinals. Mancini doubled, and getting one hit each were Shayler Lislegard and Anna Elias.
In game two, Sanford got the win, tossing five innings. She gave up two hits and struck out seven.
Mancini started for Hibbing, pitching two innings of 10-hit ball. She fanned four. Lislegard finished up with three innings, allowing six hits and striking out two.
Lislegard and Bailey Olson had the one two Cardinal hits.
Johnson had a triple and home for Central Lakes. Zontelli, Sanford and Chloe Munsch each hit a double.
“We’re not swinging the bats,” Hibbing coach Steve Rannikar said. “We’re looking at too many strikes and swinging at too many balls. We need more discipline. We need to be ready to swing at that first pitch.
“We get behind in the count, then we go on the defensive. We give control to the pitcher. We’re also looking at too many called third strikes. That’s killing us.”
CL 202 024 — 10 12 0
HCC 001 000 — 1 5 0
Central Lakes: Jenna Gratz (W) and Sarah Kossan; Hibbing: Gena Mancini (L) and Athena Dunham; 2B — Gratz, Cassidy Zottelli 2, Kossan, Addy Sanford, Sydnie Johnson, Mancini, Kayley Bowen; HR — Sanford.
CL 450 05 — 14 16 0
HCC 000 00 — 0 2 1
Central Lakes: Sanford and Becca Moren; Hibbing: Mancini (L), Lislegard (3rd) and Dunham; 2B — Zontelli, Sanford, Chloe Munch; 3B — Johnson; HR — Johnson
