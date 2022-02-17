HIBBING — He was a one-man show for 25 years, but his program gained national prominence.
When Frank Catani took over the Hibbing Community College men’s hockey job, his main goal was simple — just win.
Whether it was his Cardinal hockey teams or the boot hockey games at Christmas time with his family, Catani was a competitor in every sense of the word.
The former Cardinal mentor, who garnered a career record of 343-242-11 and back-to back National titles, passed away Monday leaving a legacy of excellence at Hibbing Community College.
Catani, who never missed a practice or game in those 25 seasons, took over the program during the 1971-1972 season and coached the Cardinals to eight conference championships and six state titles (1974, 1975, 1976, 1979, 1985 and 1986).
Beside those two National titles, his 1986 team placed third.
He coached a number of All-Americans, including Bob Erickson, Rex Lewis and Tim Pogorels in 1975; Jim Molick and Mike Pavich 1976; Mike Gager and Jim Underwood 1979; Steve Lutzka 1981 and 1982; Rob Wheaton 1982; Fredrickson and Stan Bautch 1984 and 1985; Nick Andrican and Alan Burke 1986; Tim Derksen 1988; Scott Olson 1989; John Rue 1990; Tim Kemp 1991; Jim Brant 1992 and 1993; Kenny Brynat 1994; and Luke Vizenor 1995.
Fredrickson, who is Catani’s nephew, was involved in a lot of those Christmas-time games, as well as playing on one of those championship squads.
“There are just as many stories with him as my uncle than as my coach,” Fredrickson said. “We did a lot of fun stuff together — water skiing, snowmobiling, sliding down hills. We did all of that growing up.”
Fredrickson remembers one trip in particular.
“He took my brother and I, along with his son, Tony, down to a Twins game,” Fredrickson said. “He picked us up at 5 p.m. for a 7 p.m. game. We caught the end of that game. On Saturday, he took us to a car show at the state fair. On Sunday, we went to the Apple River, then we drove home that night.
“We did some camping at Big Sturgeon and went on motorcycle rides.”
It was those boot hockey games that stood out the most.
“They were entertaining,” Fredrickson said. “We had ages six to 75 out there playing as a family. They were ultra competitive. You would have thought we were playing for the Stanley Cup.
“There were plenty of bodies bumping into each other. It was all about winning and bragging rights. He wanted to win as a coach.”
Fredrickson, who graduated from Hibbing High School in 1982, attended the University of Minnesota for one year, then he came back the next year and hooked up with the Cardinals because he had been around the program ever since he could remember.
“It was a natural fit to come back and play,” Fredrickson said.
The one thing Fredrickson noticed about Catani was his ability to put players from different parts of the Iron Range together to form one cohesive group.
“That was the masterful part of what he did,” Fredrickson said.
Ross Rosati, who played high school hockey at Eveleth, can attest to that.
He played for Catani during the 1982-83 and 83-84 seasons.
There was no love loss between the players from the Iron Range Conference back in the day, but once they became Cardinals, all of that changed.
“That’s very true,” Rosati said. “He brought all of those guys together and eliminated those lines. He pushed us hard, but we banded together. He wanted to win, and he valued each guy and what they could do.
“In the end, it worked. He never put anybody down. He was always lifting people up.”
Catani may have pushed his players hard, but he never made them do anything that he couldn’t do.
“If he wanted you to do 100 pushups, he would do 101,” said Roy Smith who played for Catani during the 1982-83 and 84-85 seasons. “If he wanted you to run a mile, he would go 10-yards further. You wanted to work for the guy because he worked hard for you.
“He was the kind of coach that was itching to throw on the skates and get out there. He was a competitor.”
Smith injured his left shoulder at the end of 82-83 season, then he didn’t play the next year. He came back for the 84-85 National-title run.
He wasn’t sure he wanted to play, but a conversation with Catani sealed his decision.
“He asked me, ‘What do you want out of this?’” Smith said. “I pointed at his finger and said, ‘One of those (a ring).’ He told me we had the team to do it.”
There was one stipulation, however.
“He wanted me to play defense,” Smith said. “For that kind of guy, you would do anything for him.”
The one thing Catani is remembered for is what his players called Frank-isms.
“He was a master of the one-liners,” Fredrickson said. “He could rattle off things that probably aren’t printable, but they were motivational, nonetheless.”
A couple of them did stand out in his players’ minds.
“He had a million of them, and I wondered, ‘Where does he come up with that stuff?’” Smith said. “Before one game, he told us that things were tough on the Iron Range, but these people are paying a couple of bucks to watch you play. He said, ‘They want to see a show. You owe it to them to be at your best.’
“I think about that every day. We owed them the price of admission. That stuck with me.
They were words to live by. He drove home personal responsibility and accountability. I’m a better person for having played for him.”
During that National Championship in 84-85 in Chicago, Rosati said Catani threw out another one of those gems.
“We were paired up with other guys and Frank popped into the room I was in,” Rosati said. “He was hungry to win a National Championship, as were we. He started telling us a story about differentiating ourselves to do something nobody could take away from us for the rest of our lives.
“He told us, ‘We’re a bunch of taconite pellets going down the belt. Which pellet is going to stand out? Which one are we?’”
Burke, who played on the 84-85 title team, remembered one in particular.
“He said, ‘You could be walking down a hallway with swinging bags of manure, and sometimes you go by and get a little whiff. Sometimes, it glances and hits you a little bit, then it smacks you in the face. You just have to keep on walking,’” Burke said.
What did it mean?
“Some days are fine, and some days aren’t so good,” Burke said. “You just have to keep going.”
One time, the team got lethargic at practice, so Catani gathered them at center ice and started telling them a story about the Russian and American Olympic hockey teams.
“He said the Russians had nothing, but they were handed a pair of skates and that was good thing,” Burke said. “The Americans, they had everything, and we should take advantage of that.
“He had Nick Andrican rolling on the ice laughing and saying, ‘Stop it Frank.’ We went back to practice, and we had a lot more energy. He put life into perspective. That’s how Frank was. He was a storyteller, with a lesson behind it.”
At that 85 National Championship, Burke said Catani got up and spoke at the banquet.
“He was telling his stories, and he had all of those teams laughing, wondering, ‘Who is this guy?’” Burke said. “He touched so many people’s lives.”
Catani’s coaching philosophy wasn’t complex. It was the next man, or line up. His practices could get a little unique, but it worked out.
Catani would have his players run up Boy Scout Hill, but he also used boxing as a part of his workouts.
Scott Sundvall, who played for Catani during the 1987-88, 88-89 seasons, remembers those times in the ring.
“When you left high school, there was no fighting,” Sundvall said. “In the college ranks, there was an occasional fight or two. We’d go to the Golden Gloves room, draw numbers out of hat and that’s who we would box against.
“We always wore headgear, but we learned how to protect ourselves if we ever got into a fight. I don’t think we understood the principle of it at the time, but it was cool.”
Catani also took the team to Cheever Field to run a mile.
“You had to run it within five minutes, and if you didn’t make it, you had to run it until you did,” Sundvall said. “His practices were unconventional, but I had the most fun playing hockey for him.
“He got the best out of his players. I had a lot of fun playing for Frank.”
There were other things as well.
“He was a master of making stuff up,” Smith said. “We would jump rope with our skates on, and we would wear weighted vests during practices. We did everything together, and he did them with you. Whether it was pushups or doing wall squats, Frank was there.
“He made you want to perform. He depended on you. He put that responsibility on your shoulders. You wanted to be accountable to your teammates.”
Burke recounted one practice session.
“He did things differently,” Burke said. “One time, he had a blue barrel hanging from the cross bar. He wanted us to skate down and fire pucks at that barrel. We got our skating and stickhandling in, then we put a quick shot on net.
“We had no idea about what that bucket was for, but he was always working on something, drills I never did anywhere else.”
When Rosati joined the team, he gained a new perspective on the game of hockey.
“Frank, he was unique, a different kind of coach than I had in Eveleth,” Rosati said. “The first thing I felt when I met him was that he was going to make hockey fun. He was a coach, but he was also there to support you in whatever you needed — school stuff, work stuff, hockey stuff.
“It was a light atmosphere. It was more relaxed. It was hard work, but it was fun. It cultivated the atmosphere that the guys could be themselves, but to also be serious about the game.”
Mike Fails, who played on the 84-85 team, took a lot of what he learned from Catani into his own coaching experiences.
“I learned how to treat people, how to act respectfully,” Fails said. “I used that for 34 years. I had a lot of coaches in my day, and he’s the one I always bring up. I praise him for the things I’ve done in my life after hockey.
“This was like losing a father, a big brother, but I’m grateful that I got to know him. He’s probably up there playing shinny hockey and giving his advice. If I get up that far, I hope he saves me a spot on the bench. He was a special man just for the life lessons he taught each and everyone of us. He’ll be in my heart forever.”
