HIBBING — If the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team has improved in an area through three games, it’s been on the defensive side of the ball.
The Cardinals are starting to get more resilient on that side of the ball, and they looked a lot more comfortable in a win over Leech Lake last week.
Hibbing coach Dave Wilson is hoping that trend continues today when the Cardinals travel to Grand Rapids to take on Itasca in a 7:30 p.m. contest.
After starting late, Wilson said this team has done a lot more than he expected them to do with little practice time.
“They’ve done a wonderful job trying to come together, even though we didn’t have as much time together as I would have liked,” Wilson said.
Wilson knows his team will score, but to be successful, Hibbing must put it all together on the defensive side of the ball.
The biggest improvement from game one to game three has been defensively.
“They’ve come around,” Wilson said. “Hopefully, they stay on the right path and keep that defensive intensity going in the same direction. The key to any basketball game is to get your opponent to score the least amount of points.
“One of the things they’re doing well is staying with their man, getting over picks and calling out the picks. Those are the things that we harp on because if you can’t stay with your guy, you’re giving him an opportunity to score. They’ve done a much better job of that.”
Wilson said he doesn’t know much about Itasca at this point of the season, but keeping up that defensive intensity will be the key to the game.
“I’ve been told that they have around seven guys that they’re going to run with because of COVID issues,” Wilson said. “In the past, Itasca has had some good offensive teams, so you have to find a way to stop them.
“I hope our man-to-man is going to be that option to get that done.”
Offensively, Hibbing can put up some points, and it’s not just one guy.
The Cardinals like to spread the ball around and get everybody involved in the offense.
“The one thing that gets overlooked is that we’ve had a nice number of assists,” Wilson said. “It’s not a one-man wrecking crew. They’re sharing the basketball, which is something a coach always wants to see.
“The importance of that is No. 1, you are able to count on your teammate, being able to say that if I can’t get it done, he’ll get it done for us. That’s the thing I harp on all of the time. All of us win. All of us lose.”
