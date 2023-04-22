HIBBING—Minnesota North-Hibbing baseball manager Bob DeNucci is used to having a lot of power in his lineup.
That won’t be the case this season as the Cardinals will have to manufacture more runs.
DeNucci has enough talent to do that as the 2023 season starts to unfold.
He’ll need his sophomore class of Lorenzo Berron, Carter Pickard, Deaunte Ford, Andrew Zamora, Diego Escamilla, Jose Figueroa, Ariel Gonzalez, Nic Tatsch, Jorge Chagerben, Austin Wendt and Ceasar Dominguez to lead the way.
“I have to get some leadership out of them, and some production,” DeNucci said. “They’ve been here a couple of years, they have to be able to produce. Their biggest strength is they’ve been through it before. They’re a scrappy group of kids.”
They will be joined by first-year players Devon Schwieso, Conor Gilreath, Johnny Saez, Juna Bess, Jacob Madril, Kristopher Rivera, Emanuel Mendez, Luis Roman, Misael Santiago and Michael Hodson.
If there’s one strength on this edition of the Cardinals it’s running.
“We have a lot of team speed, so that’s been a good thing,” DeNucci said. “We have guys that play hard, and they don’t give up. They’re fast. We’ve done some good things early on.”
On the pitching rubber, DeNucci has plenty of pitchers.
“Unfortunately, we’ve had a couple of injuries that hurt us, but we have a lot of guys who can pitch,” DeNucci said. “We have 18 guys that can pitch. In Florida, we pitched well against some good teams.
“There’s some depth. There’s some returning guys that are decent, but they have to throw strikes and compete.”
Defensively, Minnesota North-Hibbing should be able to make the routine plays, then throw some spectacular plays into the mix.
“Our infield is good, really smooth,” DeNucci said. “There are some guys that have gotten better in the outfield. We have some converted infielders we had to move to the outfield.
“They’ve picked it up. They have played alright. Some of it is consistency in the infield. They’re a good group but at times, we need more consistency. The outfield has improved a ton, but they have to keep getting better.”
Offensively, the Cardinals will have to rely on that speed to get around the bases.
“There’s no power this year,” DeNucci said. “We have a lot of speed though. We’ve had a lot of success stealing bases. We’ve had to play a lot of small ball, which has worked well for us in Florida.
“It’s a different dynamic this year. In the past, I usually had a lot of guys with a lot of power. We don’t have that this year.”
One thing has improved at the plate, however.
“We’re striking out a lot less than last year,” DeNucci said. “That’s been huge. In some of the early games we’ve had and we’ve played a tough schedule, the teams we beat in Florida were good.
“A lot of that was guys making contact, getting on base, moving runners over. We may steal a base. We’ve been able to produce runs.”
If it all comes together, the Cardinals could make a run in the Northern Division.
“You have to get hot at the right time,” DeNucci said. “We came out of Florida feeling good about things. Now, we’re back in a gym in a place that doesn’t even look like a gym.
“We’ve regressed. You have to play well at the right time. We have to get back to playing some games. Everything is up in the air with the weather. “If we get better on the mound, we’re going to be fine.”
