EVELETH — With the first MCAC Tournament coming up Saturday, teams are scrambling for seeding positions.
The Hibbing Community College baseball team helped out their cause for a possible No. 1 seed by sweeping Mesabi Range 15-1 and 6-3 in MCAC Northern Division action Tuesday at the Eveleth-Gilbert Baseball Field.
The Cardinals split with Itasca Monday, winning 5-3, then falling 8-1, but today will go a long way in determining Hibbing’s fate when they travel to Thief River Falls to take on Northland in a doubleheader beginning at .
The Cardinals have split games with every team in the conference except with the Norsemen.
“We knew Itasca would be a good team, but we keep splitting games,” Hibbing coach Bob DeNucci said. “We have to keep our energy up for two games and start sweeping. We have to stay away from winning game 1, then have no energy in game 2.
“We keep giving away games.”
The Cardinals picked a good time to do it against Mesabi Range as they had a 7-1 lead after four innings, then Hibbing scored eight runs in the fifth to put the game away.
“We were playing on a big field, so that had something to do with it,” DeNucci said. “We hit long balls early, then they had to play deeper. After that, every hit we had we had guys going from first to third.
“We played to our speed and power. We played to our advantage.”
The Cardinals did pound out 15 hits in the game led by Robert Rodruguez, who was just coming off an injury. Rodriguez had two hits, including a prodigious home run, and three RBI.
Noah Villarreal had three hits, including a triple and one RBI; Carter Pickard had two hits, and one RBI; Diego Escamilla had two hits, including a double, and two RBI; Caden Willis had two hits, both doubles, and one RBI; and Hunter Herpel had one hit, a double, and two RBI.
Ezekiel Walton and Hunter Herpel combined on a four-hitter. Walton struck out two, and herpel had two strikeouts.
“Zeke threw a couple of innings, but he’s coming off an injury, so we needed to get guys innings and at bats to get prepared to play in the tournament,” DeNucci said.
Nick Peters had two hits for Mesabi Range. Jackson Bode and Cole Meyer both had one hit.
Alex Fijal started for the Norse. He gave up six hits in four innings of work. He struck out five and walked one. Breydan Carson worked one inning, giving up nine hits and striking out one
In game two, Joshua Lopez tossed a complete game five-hitter, striking out four and walking one.
“Josh threw well,” DeNucci said. “He threw a ton of strikes. He attacked the strike zone. Mesabi Range has a good-hitting team, but things went right for us today.”
The score was 2-1 after four innings, then the Cardinals scored four times in the fifth to take the lead for good.
Waldermar Martinez had two hits for Hibbing, including a double, and one RBI. E Lerma contributed two hits, and getting one each were Herpel and Pickard.
Brandon Lind led Mesabi Range at the plate with three hits, with two triples and a home run, to go along with two RBI.
“The field came into play again as Lind would have had three home runs,” DeNucci said. “He had two triples, but they left him stranded on third base. They would have been home runs in any-other park.
“That was some bad luck on their part with where we were playing at.”
Bode and Emmot Nathan each had one hit.
Tom Nemanich started on the mound, tossing five innings of six-hit ball. He struck out two and walked two. Mason Carlson worked one inning, walking two.
Now, the Cardinals must get ready for the tournament.
“We have six games in three days, then a tournament over the weekend,” DeNucci said. “With this tournament coming up, nobody is throwing their top arms. It’s going to be an intense tournament.”
The games will be played in Ely and Aurora.
HCC 331 08 — 15 15 2
MR 100 00 — 1 4 5
Hibbing: Ezekiel Walton, Hunter Herpel (3rd) and Diego Escamilla; Mesabi Range; Alex Fijal (L), Breydan Carson and Jackson Bode; 2B — Escamilla, Willis 2, Herpel; 3B — Noah Villarreal; HR — Robert Rodriguez.
MR 001 002 0 — 3 5 2
HCC 002 040 x — 6 6 3
Mesabi Range: Tom Nemanich (L) and A Torrel; Hibbing: Joshua Lopez (W) and Eric Lerma; 2B — Bode, Waldemar Martinez; 3B — Brendon Lind 2; HR — Lind.
