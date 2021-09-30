VIRGINIA — The Hibbing Community College volleyball team came into Wednesday evening’s match against Mesabi Range College with a plan. They executed that plan from start to finish, sweeping the Lady Norse 3-0 (25-22, 25-18, 25-16) to avenge their 3-2 loss against Mesabi Range from earlier in the season.
Cardinals head coach Kasey Palmer said her team studied the Lady Norse well before the match and knew exactly what they needed to do if they wanted to control the game.
“We had watched some film and knew they were going to come in running that 4-2 offense with the two hitters running out of the front,” Palmer said, “With only two hitters, we knew exactly where they were going to be and where they wanted to hit. Our goal was to stop those hitters and come out swinging on offense. We wanted to make them play defense instead of us getting caught up on that side. I think we did that well and ran the offense like we were supposed to.”
On the flipside, Mesabi Range struggled finding momentum after a close first set. Hibbing was in control in the second and ran away in the third scoring the first 11 points of the set, as well as 16 of the first 17. Lady Norse head coach Sara Matuszak said her team was struggling to find their identity on both offense and defense.
“We struggled on defense,” Matuszak said. “We have girls that are really tentative and not aggressive. That’s been our struggle all year with taking leadership on the court and being intense. We struggled passing off the serve and we couldn’t get our offense going from there. We’ll need to work on quite a few things at practice if we want to get better. Hibbing outworked us and we just couldn’t get the offense going.”
The two teams looked evenly matched early in the first set. A kill from Hibbing’s Kimberely Pagel got the Cardinals on the board but the Lady Norse took advantage of some HCC miscues and a tip point at the net from Sophie Christofferson to take the 4-1 lead.
A kill from Taylor Mejdrich kept the Norse up 7-4 but Cardinals’ middle hitter Emma DuChamp got her night started with a kill to close the gap. Back-to-back kills from Pagel and a kill from sophomore Athena Dunham knotted the game up at nine. Dunham kept going, winning a tip at the net before a Lady Norse error put HCC up 11-9.
MRC continued to battle with a block and an ace serve from Winter Sainio making it 12-11 Hibbing. The Cardinals stayed in control, however with a kill from Madison Owens anda kill and an ace from Pagel that put them up 15-12.
Both squads hung tough with ties coming at 17, 19, 21 and 22 before Hibbing ran away with the final three points. An ace from Dunham followed by a Lady Norse hitting error set up set point for the Cardinals. One last Dunham kill gave the back-and-forth set to Hibbing, 25-22.
The second set again looked close in the early going, but Hibbing quickly took control. Trailing 9-7, the Cardinals rattled off 10 straight points to take a commanding 17-9 lead. It was a team effort getting it done with DuChamp, Jordanne Steward and Dunham putting down kills. Owens added an ace, DuChamp a block and Dunham a tip point at the net to keep the Lady Norse guessing.
Mesabi Range battled back and brought the set within three points, 19-16, but five in a row for Hibbing helped put things away as one last Lady norse error ended the set, 25-18 in favor of HCC.
There was no slowing down for the Cardinals in the final set as a strong service game combined with Mesabi Range’s dysfunction allowed Hibbing to run out to an 11-0 lead to start the frame. The Lady Norse slowly began to piece things together after trailing 16-1, but it was too little, too late as Hibbing closed things out 25-16 to get the match win.
After the match, Palmer commended her team for a match well played and the balanced offense they put together.
“I thought we did a pretty good job of sharing the ball tonight,” Palmer said. “Kim Pagel always comes through for us, Athena Dunham was huge for us hitting down the line. We knew that was going to be open, same with Maddy Owens. And then Emma DuChamp came up with some big plays hitting off that right side.”
Suffering a 3-2 loss to the Lady Norse earlier in the season, Palmer says the Cardinals came into Wednesday’s match knowing how valuable a win would be in the race for a playoff spot. It was also a milestone victory for her and the lone sophomore on her team in Dunham.
“We were going on a pretty big run and we knew Mesabi had the win over us last time. We were using that as our motivation tonight. We knew how big a win was because we wanted to tie up the series and get a leg up in conference play. Losing in five last time hurt us so we wanted to show that we wouldn’t let that happen again.
“It was also a big night for my sophomore Athena as well as myself. This is the first time we’ve beaten Mesabi since we’ve been here so it’s a big deal for us. We’re feeling pretty happy.”
For the Lady Norse, their frustrations across the entire contest culminated in the third set where they fell into a large hole that was impossible to come out of. Matuszak says that her team just needed to refocus and take things one point at a time, no matter how bad it got.
“It gets to that point where we’re mentally stuck in a rut. They were defeated and we just have to tell them to dig deep and take pride in yourself. Be confident on the court but just get one pass going and then a play and make something happen. Eventually we got out of that rut and played back and forth with them but it was too late at that point.”
Palmer and the Cardinals hope this win improves on their confidence and puts them in a better spot as playoffs approach.
“We want to keep a winning streak going. It’s so hard to tell this year in the division. Everyone is so close besides Central Lakes at the top. Everyone else is trading wins so we don’t know who’s going to come out on top every night. It’s not easy to predict so we just have to take care of business on our end and keep it rolling.”
Mesabi Range will look to find that confidence they lost and turn a corner as the regular season moves along. That begins this weekend with a slate of nonconfeence games.
“We play a few nonconference games against some pretty difficult competition this weekend. But we like that. That’ll help us. There’s no pressure and we can just go and learn and get better. Next week we’ll need to come back stronger against some division teams like Rainy River and Northland. Hopefully we can improve on things and finish out the conference with some wins.”
Mesabi Range will take on Dakota County Technical on Saturday at 1 p.m. before they take on Madison College at 3 p.m. Hibbing is back on the court on Wednesday when they travel to Vermilion.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.