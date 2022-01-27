HIBBING — The last time the Fond du Lac Community College men’s basketball team traveled to Hibbing, the Thunder left town after a 114-98 loss.
On Fond du Lac’s second trip to town, the Thunder had six players hit double figures en route to a 107-100 victory over the Cardinals in an MCAC Northern Division contest at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
What was the difference in performance?
According to Thunder coach Robert Smith, a lot more maturity.
“When we played them in the first game, that was our second game, so we were playing basically how we practiced,” Smith said. “They’re understanding that they have to work a little harder, do a little more, watch films and understand tendencies.
“We’re putting it together and hitting our stride right now. We have a lot more energy and focus. We've been locked in since we came back from the break. The guys are buying into it.”
Fond du Lac was locked in right from the opening tip off, taking leads of 23-17, 35-30 and 40-34 thanks to the play of Moises Rivera, Derriyon Sam, Demetrius Torrence and Jehoiada Goins.
“That’s something we take pride in, playing wide open on the court,” Smith said. “Demetrius and Derriyon are one and two in the league in scoring, and Jehoiada leads the conference in rebounding.
“Offensively, we can get it done, but we have to stop giving up 100 points. If we can defend as well as we score, we can be in a good position.”
The Cardinals weren’t about to go away as they came back to take a 44-42 lead.
“That was good,” Hibbing coach Dave Wilson said. “The one thing I know about this team is that they are willing to fight. They do have it in them, but what I have to get them to do is respond earlier in the game, so we don’t have to fight so much to get back in it.”
The Thunder did go on a 7-2 run in the final two minutes to take a 49-46 lead into halftime.
In the second half, Sam and Torrence kept penetrating the Cardinals’ defense, then Goins got going under the basket.
Hibbing didn’t have anyone to match up with him in the paint.
“We’re lucky that Jehoiada fell into our laps,” Smith said. “We have the only big man in the conference that can play with his back to the basket. It’s a treat to be able to go inside and out and to have somebody who has some moves and can score in the paint for us when we need to slow it down.”
Wilson said it was an issue trying to defend Goins.
“From a coaching standpoint, I should have put my bigger guy (Conor) Goggin out there,” Wilson said. “That got lost. I thought we could utilize the athleticism of the other guys, and it didn’t work.”
“With his big body, you have to front him. If you play behind him, you lose. They weren't adhering to that. They were letting him box them out. I don’t have anybody with a body as big as him. When we play them again, we’ll have a new strategy.”
The Thunder had an 85-78 lead with 6:27 to play, then Hibbing went on an 8-3 run to cut the deficit to two, 88-86.
Fond du Lac went on a 9-3 run to make it 97-89.
The Thunder never looked back.
“I call myself lucky that these guys have heart, no matter if we’re up by 20 or down by 10,” Smith said. “They understand that the game is a game of runs. They’re going to have runs just like we go on runs.
“In those situations it’s the stuff that’s non-basketball that’s going to keep us going in the right direction.”
The Cardinals just didn’t have any answers on defense to slow down Fond du Lac.
“One of things we didn’t do is we were walking on defense at times,” Wilson said. “We let those shooters get free, and he has a good-shooting team. I commend them for making the shots that they did.
“We have to figure out a way to out-hustle teams. We didn’t do that. We have Central Lakes coming in here Saturday, so hopefully, we can rebound and get a win. We need these wins to have any chance of getting into the playoffs.”
Sam led the way for the Thunder with 26 points. Goins finished with 20, Tahj Jenkins 19, Torrence 18, Rivera 12 and Ian Green 10.
Stephon Smith had 24 to pace Hibbing. Schuyler Pimentel had 21, Moe Washington 12 and Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 11.
FDL 49 58 — 107
HCC 46 54 — 100
Fond du Lac: Moises Rivera 12, Derriyon Sam 26, Nakan Caruth 2, Ian Green 10, Demetrius Torrence 18, Tahj Jenkins 19, Jehoiada Goins 20.
Hibbing: Rasonte Smith 8, Cody Waldon 4, Moe Washington 12, Schuyler Pimentel 21, Conor Goggin 6, Steven Buhl 2, Ray Washington-Battle Jr. 11, Stephon Smith 24, AJ Judd 9.
Total Fouls: Fond du Lac 17; Hibbing 17; Fouled Out: Goins; Free Throws: Fond du Lac 19-27; Hibbing 11-17; 3-pointers: Sam 5, Green, Torrence 3, Washington 2, Judd, Stephon Smith.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.