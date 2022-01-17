HIBBING — It took a team effort to help the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team to improve to 2-2 in division play.
The Cardinals only had two players in double figures, but four other players scored between five and nine points as Hibbng beat Vermilion 77-68 Saturday in an MCAC Northern Division contest at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
Moe Washington and Steven Buhl had 13 and 12 points, respectively, but it was the contributions from Rasonte Smith (eight), Stephon Smith (eight), Schuyler Pimentel (eight) and Owen Smith (nine) that put the Cardinals over the top.
“I liked the distribution of the ball,” Hibbing coach Dave Wilson said. “This is the most assists we’ve had as a team. We had a lot of unselfish play. Those guys were willing to count on each other.”
Especially in the first half when the Cardinals ran out to a 42-29 halftime lead.
“We played good defense, and they did their jobs on the boards,” Wilson said. “That gave us opportunities to score some points. I told them it was all about effort. We were almost a foot taller than them.
“That was something we were controlling. I kept subbing in, and we got the win.”
For Vermilion coach Reed Petersen, his team wasn’t taking care of the ball on their offensive possessions.
“We had too many lazy passes, high bounces and passes and we were floating passes,” Petersen said. “Hibbing did a great job reading it. They’ve got some size, and they’re an athletic team, but we didn’t make it difficult to read.
“We cleaned it up in the second half, so we were able to stay in it. They couldn’t knock us away. I was happy with the way the guys responded and made something out of it.”
Not before falling behind 47-31 with 17:29 to play in the second half.
The Ironmen kept their composure and were able to chip into that deficit, making it 58-50 with 10:00 to go, then 58-52, with 9:10 to play.
Vermilion, which was outrebounded in the first half, started hitting the boards better in the second half, and the Ironmen capitalized on second-chance points.
"I was happy with that,” Petersen said. “Our guys hustled, and we had a decent transition game. We forced turnovers and went the other way well. We’ve had problems finding the open guy, but we got the break started today. We found them well, especially in the second half.
“We also haven’t rebounded well, but we emphasized getting in there. A couple of guys stepped up and got us more second chances. That helped us stay there.”
The Cardinals were able to stave off those runs, and made it 64-55 with seven minutes to play, then 67-56 with six minutes left in the game.
It was 68-58 with 2:52 left, then Hibbing took too many early shots, or it turned the ball over, giving the Ironmen ample opportunities to crawl back into the game.
“We changed our defense up a couple of times,” Petersen said. “We played more aggressively. That has worked against us this season, but today, we played with the right amount of aggression.
“Our effort got us some extra rebounds and some loose balls that we took to the basket. We attacked it better in the second half.”
Wilson knows his team has to play smarter later in the game.
“They have to know how to play with a lead,” Wilson said. “We had some quick shots, but this was a big win. It’s always good for a teams’ confidence, but I need to get my kids to understand they’re athletic and talented to keep getting wins.”
Vermilion was led by Ronald Ducros with 19 points. Jalen Easton had 16 and J’Sean Banks 12.
VCC 29 39 — 68
HCC 42 35 — 77
Vermilion: Kengi Bryant 8, Ronald Ducros 19, J’Sean Banks 12, Jalen Easton 16, Tyrese Rogers 6, Kalum Gaddis 5, Teris Consonery 2.
Hibbing: Rasonte Smith 8, Moe Washington 13, Steven Buhl 12, Ray Washington-Battle 4, Stephon Smith 8, Cody Waldon 5, Schuyler Pimentel 8, Jerrien Owsley 4, Owen Smith 9, Edwin Ndika 6.
Total Fouls: Vermilion 20; Hibbing 21; Fouled Out: Banks; Free Throws: Vermilion 13-22; Hibbing 12-28; 3-pointers: Bryant, Decros, Easton 2, Rogers 2, Gaddis, Waldon Smith, Ndika.
