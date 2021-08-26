HIBBING — After competing in two scrimmages, the Hibbing Community College volleyball is set to open the 2021 season.
The Cardinals will be traveling to St. Cloud to take on St. Cloud Tech in a MCAC non-conference contest, beginning at 6:30 p.m. today.
Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said those scrimmages were instrumental in getting her young team some time on the court.
“In the scrimmages, we were working on communication, working better together,” Palmer said. “Everybody is fresh and new, so we need to bring that team chemistry in. We were trying to speed up our offense a little bit.
“We’re hoping to be able to do that a little bit today.”
The key is getting this team to jell as quickly as possible.
“I have a few girls who have played together before, which helps, but at the same time, it can be frustrating because they expect other players to work the same way with the mindset they have,” Palmer said. It’s getting everybody on the same page of how I would like them to play.
“They need to get to know each other, how they play with each other and whose ball is whose.”
The Cardinals only have two sophomores with college experience. The seven freshmen will be making their first appearances in a college contest.
“It’s going to be a big game for them,” Palmer said. “It’s their first game in college. It will be faster paced than they’re used to. You’re going up against a college crowd. Once we get the jitters out it will be better.
“Win or lose, it’ll be nice to have that before going into conference play.”
The Cyclones have one game under their belt, which could give them a leg up on the Cardinals.
“They should be fast paced, and they have a deep bench,” Palmer said. “If one player is having a bad night, somebody else could step in. They should be good, fast paced, ready to go and it’s on their homecourt.
“They will have that energy going for them, too.”
Defensively, Palmer needs to find the best fit at the net.
“We’ll line up as to who blocks well together, or where to cover our holes,” Palmer said. “If we do have a smaller block, I have to know who my better passer is in the back to dig those balls in case we can’t get a touch on the block.
“That’s how I design my defense.”
Offensively, the Cardinals might have to work extra hard to get their attack going.
“It’s going to be tricky,” Palmer said. “All week, we’ve been making sure that we’ve been using all of the tools in our tool box. We can’t go out there and try to out-swing them. That’s not what we’ll be able to do.
“We have to be more creative, making their defense work and being inconsistent on where we’re going to try and take them off of their game.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.