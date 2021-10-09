HIBBING — On Friday, the Hibbing Community College volleyball team had an 11-7 lead in Set 5 of a match with Rainy River, but the Voyageurs rallied back to defeat the Cardinals 3-2 in a crucial MCAC Northern Division contest.
Less than 24 hours later, it was deja vu all over again.
Hibbing found itself in a similar situation, leading 10-6 over Northland but this time, the Cardinals held on for a 3-2 (25-23, 15-25, 25-17, 19-25, 15-11) MCAC Northern Division victory over the Pioneers in the Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
With the win, Hibbing swept the season series.
For Cardinals coach Kasey Palmer, it was her first five-set win at home since she took over the program three years ago.
“Friday was a rough game,” Palmer said. “We lost by two in the fifth set, so we came out today knowing we had to do a lot better. We served in, and we got the job done, so this feels good.
“We knew Northland was going to be one of the tougher teams. Besides Central Lakes, we’re the only other team they’ve lost to. We knew we needed to beat them.”
But with the memory of that meltdown in the back of Hibbing’s minds, what did the Cardinals have to do to avoid another collapse?
“We got into one bad serve receive,” Palmer said. “We didn’t get the perfect passes we wanted to, and we didn’t have our strongest front line hitting row. Tonight, I switched it up, and rotated us back, so it was different.
“We needed a change up, and it seemed to work for us.”
Hibbing started slow in the fifth set, falling behind 4-1, but the Cardinals got it back to 4-4, then they took off to lead 10-6.
Was Palmer having thoughts from the night before?
Not really.
“Our game plan was first to five, first to 10 and first to 15,” Palmer said. “It meant a lot to them. They know our potential. We know our potential. We have two games left, so we’ll take this big win and, hopefully, finish out the season with a couple more wins.”
Hibbing played well in sets one and three, but in sets two and four, the Cardinals’ play wasn’t up to par.
“We started those two sets in serve receive, so we didn’t have first serve,” Palmer said. “We came flat, especially in game two. We were down quite a bit. We fought back, but it was rough. Bad passes. A couple of missed serves. Nothing was going our way.
“We couldn’t execute. Northland did a good job of transitioning and making a few adjustments with their offense. We couldn’t get our passes to get an offense going. I got a yellow card in game four, and they got a little fired up after that. We started playing a little more offense, but it was a little too late.”
In sets one and three, it was the opposite.
“W ran our offense,” Palmer said. “We came out hitting. We wanted to make them move in transition. We had some good passes. We were able to set an offense. Compared to sets two and four, we didn’t get to play offense.”
The Cardinals travel to Grand Rapids to take on Itasca on Friday, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
