HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team has had a hard time getting in sync.
After all, Central Lakes, Vermilion and Fond du Lac don’t have programs, so the Cardinals might go a week without playing.
That has been a positive and negative for Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer, but Hibbing will finally get another chance to get on the floor today when they host Mesabi Range, beginning at 5:30 p.m. in an MCAC Northern Division contest at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
It’s been two weeks since the Cardinals have played because the Raiders, Ironmen and Thunder couldn’t field teams this season.
“We’re ready to play.” Palmer said. “We should have some energy that we hope to come out with since we haven’t played in so long. It’s hard when the men have a game, and we don’t.
“We should be playing on the same day, too, but seeing as we only have six women this year, it’s probably saved us from injury not having quite as many games at the same time.”
Even though she would like to play, Palmer said it has worked out in the favor of her club.
“I don’t know if we’d be able to keep up with only six women,” Palmer said. “In a normal schedule, you’re usually playing three games a week. For us, we might play two games a week, so we’re able to save our legs a little bit.
“Our six players play quite a few minutes.”
Palmer has liked the way her team has handled adversity.
“It’s been good,” she said. “When we played Itasca on a Friday and Rainy River Saturday, that was our first back-to-back. You could tell on Saturday that we were tired. Other than that, we’ve done alright.”
Hibbing, which hasn’t won a game yet, is looking to get that first win over the Lady Norse, a team that beat the Cardinals by four points earlier in the conference season.
Mesabi Range, according to Palmer, only had seven players in that first meeting, so it should be an interesting matchup.
“It was close the entire game,” Palmer said. “We’re expecting it to be close again today. They’re a feisty team, so it will be a good game.”
Palmer wants her team to stay focused for 40 minutes.
“At times, we kind of get a little lazy with six players,” Palmer said. “Our defense starts slipping, or we’re not working as hard on the boards. That turns the game. If we come out and control the rebounds, we should do alright.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.