HIBBING — With such a poor spring season, the MCAC baseball season never really got up and running to its full extent.
Regular-season games were cut short, which didn’t allow a true vision as to who should advance to the playoffs.
Midway through the season, it was decided that there would be an MCAC Northern Division Tournament, with all six teams — Hibbing, Mesabi Range, Itasca, Vermilion, Rainy River and Northland — competing for three spots in the Region XIII Tournament.
That tournament begins today with the No. 3 seeded Hibbing Community College baseball team taking on the No. 4 seed Mesabi Range, beginning at 1:30 p.m. in Aurora.
In other games, No. 1 Itasca takes on No. 6 Rainy River in Aurora at 11 a.m., and No. 2 Northland battles No. 5 Vermilion in Ely at 1:30 p.m.
Hibbing coach Bob DeNucci likes the way the double-elimination tournament has been laid out.
“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” DeNucci said. “With having the tough spring, doing a tournament like this will be a good experience for the kids that are up here.”
There’s no question that the area community college teams got cheated out of a full spring season, but DeNucci said he and his team handled it the best that they could.
“We talked about controlling the things we could control,” DeNucci said. “At the same time, we only played like half of a season. You don’t want that to happen. It’s a tough thing as far as wanting them to have a positive experience.
“As a program, anytime you go out to recruit, if you’ve only played 27 games, it’s hard to win those battles against somebody who played 50.”
The regular season didn’t have much meaning except for some for seeding purposes for this tournament.
Now, every team is 0-0 and looking for that top three spot to head to Regions.
“This tournament is huge,” DeNucci said. “It’s a two-day deal, but really, if you can win two games on the first day, you’re making it to next week to the regional, which is everybody’s goal.”
DeNucci likes the direction his team is heading as the tournament gets set to begin.
“We’re ready to play,” he said. “We’ve played well, I thought, in the conference stuff. Non-conference-wise, we always play that tough schedule, so there’s nothing anyone can do to shock us talent-wise.”
Offensively, DeNucci said that will be the key for his team.
Robert Rodriguez, Diego Escamilla and Carter Pickard have been integral cogs to the Cardinals’ offense.
“We need to swing the bats well,” DeNucci said. “In the games where we come out and have a good approach, we play well. A huge part of it is how we handle things offensively.”
On the mound, that was the biggest question mark heading into the season as DeNucci had a handful of injuries, but that’s the part of Hibbing’s game that has improved the most.
“We had some tough luck losing guys to injury,” DeNucci said. “We spent a ton of time on it because it was our lowest-hanging fruit. When I look at the numbers, we’ve done a nice job on the mound.
“We converted a lot of guys who were just position players, and we turned them into pitchers. I don’t know if that hurt us offensively. Maybe we didn’t spend as much time as we should have on the offensive side of things. Those guys have developed and done a nice job of throwing strikes and competing.”
If Hibbing is the Cardinals’ biggest key, then pitching will be the second key to success.
“Anytime you get to playoff baseball, pitching and defense wins,” DeNucci said. “Those guys have to throw strikes and compete. That’s going to be the biggest part moving forward through the tournament.”
Defensively, Hibbing must shore things up in the infield.
“We’ve been hit-and-miss in our infield,” DeNucci said. “The days we play well up the middle, we’re tough. We’ve had days where we’ve struggled to make a play in the infield.
“Playing on turf will help. We’ll get true hops. We play well defensively on turf.”
As for the Norsemen, the Cardinals are coming off a sweep of them, but it’s a new season so that result can be thrown out the window.
“Coach (Chris) Vito does a nice job with their program,” DeNucci said. “They’ve had a good year. They beat a lot of good teams. They beat Owens when they were Nationally ranked.
“They took three-out-of-four from Itasca. It’s going to be a battle for us. It’s going to be a good, tough game.”
If one team might have a leg up in the tourney it could be the Vikings, but DeNucci said it’s anybody’s game at the moment.
“In this division, everyone has pretty much beaten everyone,” he said. “There’s going to be some good baseball played. There’s going to be some intense games, I guarantee that. It’ll be fun.”
Second-round games will be held at 4 p.m. with one game in Ely and the other in Aurora, and at 6:30 p.m. in Aurora.
On Sunday, the action resumes at noon in Aurora.
