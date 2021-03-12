MINNEAPOLIS — The Hibbing Community College baseball team opened their season Thursday night and Friday morning by splitting a doubleheader with St. Cloud Tech at US Bank Stadium.
In game one, St. Cloud Tech beat the Cardinals 8-0, but Hibbing came back with a 10-9 victory in game two.
In game one, Ryan Vondracek took the loss on the mound, tossing three innings of six-hit ball. He struck out two and walked one. Kazdion Mount hurled 1 2/3 innings, striking out three, walking three and hitting a batter. Gavin Constantine worked 1 1/3 innings. He walked one.
The Cyclones’ starting pitcher only lasted two innings, giving up one hit and striking out one. Dylan Haskamp pitched five innings. He gave up three hits, struck out seven and walked three.
St. Cloud Tech scored twice in the first inning on two Cardinal errors and a wild pitch.
In the second, Michael Solis had an RBI single, Will Funk a two-run single and Marcus Cantu an RBI base hit.
In the fifth, the Cyclones used four walks and hit batter to plate two runs.
Hibbing had four hits in the game by Yadied Baez, Karson Cantrell, a double by Sean Bonner, and Ariel Gonzalez.
In game two, JD Cunningham started, working 3 1/3 innings. He gave up four hits, struck out one, walked four and hit a batter. Codeih Powers worked a 1/3 of an inning. He gave up two hits and walked one. Levi Sweere tossed 2 1/3 innings. He gave up one hit, struck out one and walked three.
Cory Wolters finished up, tossing one inning and facing just three hitters.
Tanner Bloomer worked seven innings for St. Cloud Tech. He gave up 10 hits, struck out 10 and walked 10.
The Cyclones took a 1-0 lead after one, then the Cardinals scored their first run of the season in the second.
Cole Cobb reached on an error, then took second when Bonner walked. Baez hit one-out, RBI single to tie it 1-1.
St. Cloud Tech took a 3-1 lead with two in the second.
Peter Jackson had an RBI triple and Brandon Puig hit a sacrifice fly.
Hibbing tied it with two runs in the top of the third.
Hunter Herpel doubled to start the inning, but he was thrown out trying to steal third.
Caden Willis walked, then Cobb doubled him home. Cobb scored on a single by Bonner.
The Cardinals took a 5-3 lead with two runs in the fourth.
Baez doubled and scored out a two-out double by Herpel. Herpel scored on a single by Willis.
St. Cloud Tech came back with six runs in the bottom of the fourth to take a 9-5 lead.
Marcus Cantu knocked in two runs with a single, and Zeke Haas had a two-run double. Puig had an RBI single.
The Cardinals started their comeback in the fifth as Cobb and Bonner drew back-to-back walks. Cobb scored when Carter Pickard reached on an error and it was 9-6.
The comeback became complete in the seventh when Hibbing scored four runs.
Baez, and Gonzalez both walked, then Pickard singled to load the bases. Herpel hit a fielder’s choice ground ball, forcing Baez out at the plate.
Willis walked to force home a run, then Robert Rodriquez singled home two runs. Cobb his a sacrifice fly to give the Cardinals the lead.
Wolters came in and retired the Cyclones in order to get the save.
SCT 249 020 0 — 8 6 0
HCC 000 000 0 — 0 4 4
St. Cloud Tech: NNA, Dylan Haskamp (3rd) (W) and NNA; Hibbing: Ruam Vondracek (L), Kazdion Mount (4th), Gavin Constantine (5th) and Sean Bonner; 2B — Carter Beck, Bonner.
HCC 012 210 4 — 10 10 2
SCT 120 600 0 — 9 7 2
Hibbing: JD Cunningham, Codeih Powers (4th), Levi Sweere (4th) (W), Cory Wolters (7th) (S); St. Cloud Tech: Tanner Bloomer (L) and Brandon Puig; 2B — Cole Cobb, Yadied Baez, Bonner, Hunter Herpel 2, Zeke Haas, Dylan Haskamp; 3B — Haas, Jackson Peter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.