VIRGINIA — Mesabi Range ended its 2021 campaign on Sunday with a doubleheader sweep of Hibbing at Stock Field in Virginia.
The Norsemen picked up a thrilling seventh-inning victory to win game one, 9-8, and went on to take game two, 8-6.
The contest to open the twin bill had Hibbing leading 8-7 heading to the bottom of the seventh inning.
Dawson Tweet led off the final frame with a single and Jackson Bode’s sacrifice bunt moved Tweet to second. An RBI single by Blake Warner then scored Tweet to tie the game, which allowed Warner to advance to second on the throw to the plate.
Mesabi’s Max Grundhofer capped the comeback with a game-winning base hit, which brought Warner home for the win.
The Norsemen were led by Tweet with three hits (including a homer) and two RBI, Zach Nelson with a homer and three RBI, Bode with three hits, Grundhofer with two hits and two RBI and Konrad Kisch with two hits. Trent Braaten also added a base knock.
Ryan Hujanen got the win on the hill after going all seven innings. He fanned seven, walked five and allowed five earned runs on six hits. Hibbing’s Gavin Constantine took the loss after going six innings, fanning six, walking three and allowing five runs on 10 hits.
At the plate, the Cardinals got a homer and three RBI from Robert Rodriguez, a double and two RBI from Hunter Herpel, an RBI double frm Carter Pickard and a double from Sean Bonner.
Mesabi Range closed out its season with a 10-25 overall record and a 7-9 MCAC North mark. Hibbing finished up at 10-24 overall and 5-11 in the MCAC.
----
Game 2
Mesabi Range 8,
Hibbing 6
At Virginia, Dawson Tweet collected two hits and Gabriel Soto pitched a complete game to help Mesabi Range to a sweep of Hibbing, 8-6.
The Cardinals got out to a 4-0 lead after two innings before Mesabi Range rallied to go ahead 8-6 after five innings and held on for the win.
Tweet went 2-for-3, while Blake Warner added a base knock and three RBI. Bode and Cole Meyer each chipped in with a hit and one RBI, while Nelson smacked a double.
Hibbing was paced by Herpel with a double, two homers and four RBI, while Rodriguez added two hits. Yadied Baez added a single and Cole Cobb a double, while Bonner tallied one RBI.
Soto earned the win after striking out seven Cardinals, walking two and surrendering six earned runs on eight hits. C Wolters took the loss after starting and going 2 1/3 innings. He fanned two, walked six and allowed four earned runs on two hits.
----
Saturday’s Game 2
At Hibbing, the Cardinals put together a five-run sixth inning en route to a sweep Saturday of visiting Mesabi Range.
After winning the opener, 9-8, Hibbing doubled up the Norsemen in game two, 12-6.
Herpel (one double and one triple) and Noah Vinopal led Hibbing with three hits each. Vinopal added three RBI and Herpel tallied one.
The Cardinals’ Cory Wolters went 2-for-4 with two RBI, Rodriguez had two hits (including a double) and one RBI and Bonner connected for two hits (including a double) and one RBI.
Overall, Hibbing had 14 hits on the day, including one base knock and one RBI each from Cobb and Ariel Gonzalez.
Mesabi Range, meanwhile, got a home run from Matt Costa, and doubles from Soto, Warner and Tweet. The Norsemen had 10 total hits.
Ryan Vondracek got the win on the mound with a complete game effort. He struck out four, walked three and allowed five earned runs on 10 hits. Mesabi’s Nelson took the loss in 4 1/3 innings of work. He fanned five, walked four and surrendered 10 earned runs on 12 hits.
