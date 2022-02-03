HIBBING — Stephon Smith had three chances in a row to give the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team a possible win over Mesabi Range.
Smith took three shots, and each one of them rolled around the rim and out, with the balance of the game hanging on the line.
Smith thought he let his teammates down by not converting on one of those shots, but what they did was motivate the Cardinal freshman.
Smith more than made up for that by scoring seven points in double overtime to lead Hibbing to a 94-85 victory over the Norsemen in MCAC Northern Division action Wednesday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
The victory kept the Cardinals in the hunt for the playoffs, and the way Hibbing rallied from behind to do it, left Coach Dave Wilson impressed with their play.
“They left everything out on the court today,” Wilson said.
Both teams traded baskets in the first half, with the Norsemen finally taking a 27-23 lead, then they extended that lead to six at the half, 34-28, following the game plan Coach Tamara Moore put in front of them.
It also helped that Mayan White drained 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
“In the first half, we used more of our systems,” Moore said. “We had somebody hot from the 3-point line, but we were running our systems to get him those shots.”
Wilson said his team was giving up too many offensive rebounds, giving Mesabi Range too many second-chance points.
“We had to rectify that,” Wilson said. “They only had three more than we did in the first half, but in the second half we got on the glass a little more.”
The Norsemen extended that lead to 11 with the first five points of the second half, and through the first six minutes of the second, Mesabi Range had a 50-43 lead.
According to Wilson, it was deja vu.
“We were in the same predicament at their place,” Wilson said. “I told them that if we didn’t keep attacking, they were going to keep stretching it out, and we’d be fighting from behind.
“I told them to let’s go on our run. We did. We went on our run, and we were at least able to get it to overtime, two of them, and we were able to finish it.”
The Cardinals went on a 14-5 run to take a 57-55 lead.
The Norsemen would get it tied 60-60, then Hibbing took a 64-60 lead, but tne Norse got seven-straight points from Glentral Carter to make it 67-64 Norse.
It was 69-69 when Moe Washington and Mark Campbell II traded 3-pointers to make it 72-72.
Moore called a timeout with five seconds to play to set up a game-winning shot, but the Norse turned the ball over with one second showing on the clock.
Hibbing had a chance to inbound the ball, but the pass was intercepted, sending the game into overtime.
“We came out in a 2-3, and we got into a nice-little run with them as far as shutting them down with that 2-3 zone,” Moore said. “Once they started scoring, we got out of that and got into our 55.
“The problem was we’d hit a two, then they would come down and hit a three. I do think we were aggressive to the rim, but we focused too much on not getting the calls instead of being focused on making the shots.”
In the first overtime session, Steven Buhl and Schuyler Pimentel gave the Cardinals a four-point lead.
Campbell II hit two free throws, then Washington hit a two to give Hibbing another four-point lead.
White hit a 3-pointer and it was 78-77, and that’s when Smith had his opportunity to put Hibbing up by three.
He ended up getting fouled and made only one of the free throws to make it 79-77.
Artenquis King came down and hit a deuce to tie it 79-79 with 26 seconds left in the game.
“I was frustrated, but I knew I had to make up for it when I had the chance to,” Smith said. “I had to make it up for the team because I let them down. Thankfully, I had the opportunity to make up for the mistakes I made.
“They were mistakes. I made up for them. This win means a lot. We have to win a few games to make a playoff push. It was good to get this win.”
Hibbing did have a chance to end the game at the end of the first overtime, but a last-second shot came up short, sending the game into double overtime.
White hit a two to start the second extra session, which is what Moore wanted to see.
“I told the team that whoever scores first, whoever creates the momentum first, controls the runs,” Moore said.
Only the Norse didn’t take advantage of that first basket.
“We were shooting quick threes, and getting quick drives down the court,” Moore said. “The long passes killed us when we finally did get a secure defensive rebound. We tried to go long and quick, but with four or five minutes on the clock, we have to slow it down.
“That’s all it comes down to. If we slow ourselves down… They didn’t beat us, we beat ourselves.”
The Cardinals took over as Ray Washington-Battle hit a deuce, followed by a basket by Pimentel, then Smith got his second chance, scoring seven of the next 11 points to seal the victory.
“Stephon was huge,” Wilson said. “He scored the last seven points in that run. He was going straight to the basket. He put us over the top. I told him that’s why you hustle. Sometimes, it’s the one who hustles that’s going to win.”
Hibbing was led by Pimentel with 23 points. Smith finished with 19 and Washington had 18.
White had 27 for the Norse, including seven 3-pointers. Carter finished with 19, and Campbell II had 15.
MR 34 38 7 6 — 85
HCC 28 44 7 15 — 94
Mesabi Range: Glentrel Carter 19, Ziaire Davis 8, Mark Campbell II 15, Mayan White 27, Lyric Radford 7, Arius Spearman 5, Artenquis King 4.
Hibbing: Ray Washington-Battle 6, Steven Buhl 8, Moe Washington 18, Schuyler Pimentel 23, AJ Judd 8, Stephon Smith 19, Conor Goggin 6, Rasonte Smith 4, Owen Smith 2.
Total Fouls: Mesabi Range 20; Hibbing 14; Fouled Out: Davis, Buhl; Free Throws: Mesabi Range 6-11; Hibbing 10-19; 3-pointers: Carter 2, Davis 2, Campbell II, White 7, Radford, Washington 2, Pimentel, Judd.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.