HIBBING — After scrimmaging the Salo Showcase last week to prepare for the upcoming MCAC season, the Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team is now set for the big stage.
Act I takes place today when the Cardinals host Fond du Lac beginning at 7 p.m. at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
Hibbing coach Dave Wilson got a good look at his team against the Salo Showcase, which was a conglomerate of players from around the area.
“The biggest plus I found is they do have that endurance,” Wilson said. “We ran a full game, and everybody seemed to have the willingness to get it done. One of the things we have to figure out is how to do that under a little more pressure.
“Even though this atmosphere before January is always as everybody says is pre-game, I want to see what they look like against another one of our teams in this league.”
The Thunder have already played in one game, against Gogebic in a 107-98 loss to the Samsons.
Demetrius Torrence scored 33 points in that game, so the Cardinals will have to keep an eye on him during the game.
Also hitting double figures for the Thunder were Derriyon Sam and Jehoiada Goins with 13 each and Justin Casey with 11.
“Initially, we’ll start off in a man-to-man defense,” Wilson said. “That’s how we played against Salo Showcase. I will see how tough we are with that. If we find that we can play zone against them, we’ll do that as well.”
As for Torrence, Wilson has one plan in mind.
“I’ll put my best guy on him,” Wilson said. “That’s what I’m going to do, my defender, and hopefully, we can hold him to way under 30 points. That will be an emphasis to try to keep him down.
“We don’t want him scoring that many points on us.”
As they say, defense is supposed to travel, so that will be the biggest emphasis against Fond du Lac.
“One of the things I will tell them is that defense is the most important part of the game,” Wilson said. “The team with the least amount of point won’t win. That’s one of the things I will be focused on with these guys.
“I will also let them know that this will be an opportunity for us to try and come together more as a team.”
Offensively, Wilson wants to see one thing.
“I hope my guys attack the rim,” he said. “One of the things I want them to do on defense is communicate. If they do that, the offense will come along. For me, it’s defense first and offense second.
“Normally, those things take care of themselves.”
