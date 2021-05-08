Cardinals mount late comeback to down Norsemen, 9-8

HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College baseball team rallied to score five runs in the bottom of the sixth to take game one in a doubleheader with Mesabi Range College, 9-8.
Robert Rodriguez led the way at the plate for the Cardinals, going 3-3 on the day with five RBIs and two runs scored. Carter Pickard finished the day 2-4 with two RBIs and Sean Bonner went 2-4 with two RBIs.
Kazdion Mount got the win on the mound for HCC, coming in on relief with one out in the top of the fourth inning. Mount pitched the final three and 2/3 innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out three.
JD Cunningham got the start for the Cardinals, giving up six earned runs on eight hits and one walk in three and 1/3 innings of work.
At the plate for Mesabi Range, Cole Meyer went 3-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Blake Warner finished the day 2-3 with three RBIS and two runs.
Game two of the doubleheader was not complete as this edition went to press.
The Norsemen and the Cardinals will do battle again today to close out the regular season with Mesabi Range hosting a doubleheader beginning at 1 p.m.
