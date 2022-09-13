HIBBING — The Minnesota North-Hibbing volleyball team is coming off a two-loss weekend, falling to Central Lakes and Itasca in matches that lasted just over an hour.
Cardinal coach Kasey Palmer wasn’t too thrilled about those performances, so she’s working hard to get her team back on track.
Hibbing gets that chance today when it travels to Cloquet to take on Minnesota North-Fond du Lac in an MCAC Northern Division contest, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
There has to be a change in performance if the Cardinals want to get past the Thunder.
“We didn’t do well,” Palmer said. “We didn’t play up to our game. The past couple of days, we’ve been focusing on our passing. We couldn’t pass one of their serves, and we were not playing together.
“We didn’t mesh well together. We’re trying to work out some of those kinks. Coming into today, we’re hoping to have all of those fixed.”
The biggest problem is only having seven players.
There’s no scrimmaging, which is what the Cardinals need to clarify some of their issues.
“Once in a while, we do have some of the baseball players come in, but for the last couple of weeks we’ve had three-game weeks,” Palmer said. “This is another three-game week, so there’s no time to allow them in. It’s not the competition we want.”
Palmer does have Athena Dunham and Sara Schall at practices.
“Sara will be joining our roster soon,” Palmer said. “She played for me last year. They’ve been at practice, so they’ve been able to help me with down balls, and whatever I need them to do to pick up the pace.
“It is hard without a team to scrimmage because you don’t get a lot of game-like scenarios. It’s hard. You don’t have to try to simulate them with just the nine people we have.”
How does Palmer handle her practices?
“It’s hard,” she said. “We do a lot of down balls, where they have six on their side, and we simulate us serving it. In game-like situations, we’re struggling with being able to read the ball, and how the defense should shift.
“In practice, we haven't been able to do that.”
As far as Fond du Lac goes, Palmer said the Thunder started late because they didn’t have enough players.
“I’m not sure what we’ll see,” Palmer said. “They put together eight players, all local from the area. They didn’t fare well with Vermilion. They lost in three there. We’ll go in and work on our things to try and speed up our offense, and hope that’s enough for us.”
To beat the Thunder, Hibbing must put forth the same kind of effort it did against Rainy River.
“If we play up to our full potential, we should be able to come out with a win,” Palmer said. “I haven’t seen them, and they’ve only played that one game. I don’t know a lot about them.
“They started late because they didn’t have enough players at the start. They’ve only played one game. We’re catching them early, but they could play a lot better against us than they did against Vermilion. It’s hard to say at this point.”
