HIBBING — After a three-month wait, the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team finally got the floor at the Anoka-Ramsey Tournament right after Christmas.
Those two games between the Rams and Rochester, didn’t go as planned, but according to Cardinal coach Kasey Palmer, it was good to be back playing again.
Hibbing will play game No. 3 today when Northland Community College comes to town for a 5:30 p.m. MCAC contest at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
Both Anoka-Ramsey and the Yellowjackets are nationally ranked, and with only eight players and no game experience, it was a tough weekend for the Cardinals.
“It was a great feeling to be able to be back out there playing games,” Palmer said. “A lot of the girls were nervous. With only one sophomore, none of them had ever seen it, then to come out and play them right off the bat, that was intimidating for them.
“We were able to work on a few things, and we came out with a few positives even though the scores didn’t show that.”
Palmer said in the first game, the team was scared in the first half, but in the second half, things got better.
“We made a few adjustments, and offensively, we were able to put some points on the board,” Palmer said. “On the second day, we improved our defense. We had a zone defense that worked for us.
“We switched to that, and we played well in the first quarter. They were surprised, and their coach was a little angry that they were only beating us by a few points in the first quarter. We made some adjustments on the second day.”
It doesn’t get any easier with the Pioneers coming to town. Northland is nationally ranked, too.
To make matters worse, two Cardinals have hit the injury list, so the Cardinals are going into the game with six players, and two of the six have limited experience on the court.
“We are possibly picking up another player, who is willing to come in and play a game for us because we’re short numbers,” Palmer said. “With that, we’ll go out there and have some fun because she hasn’t practiced with us the last month-and-a-half.
“I never expected this. There were a lot of struggles with having a year off with COVID. That changed a lot of things, with protocols and a lot of different mindsets from the players. Some players didn’t want to play. We’re happy to be here, to be playing again, finally.”
