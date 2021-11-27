Cardinals look for Dunham to do it all

HIBBING — It was a hard two seasons for the Hibbing Community College women’s basketball team.
The Cardinals were shut down for two seasons due to COVID-19, which took its toll on keeping players and recruiting players.
With the MCAC finally giving the go-ahead to return to athletics this season, Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer will do her best to put a competitive team on the court.
Palmer only has one sophomore, Athena Dunham, and she’ll be an all-purpose player this season.
“She’ll look to play all positions this year,” Palmer said. “She’s going to have to look to play any position from point guard to post. She’s getting back into the swing of things. When she played for Hill City, she was looked upon to play all of those positions there.
“It’s nothing new for her. It’ll be more competitive at this level, but she’s willing to put in the work to be that person for us. She’s aware of that, and she’s ready.”
Joining her on the squad are freshmen Sofie Anderson, Emma DuChamp, Alexix MacMillian, Madi Owens, Emily Howard, Olivia Baasi and Breanna Hanson.
“We’re going to be a small team,” Palmer said. “We're hoping to use a pressure defense to help us out. We’ll look to, hopefully, have a little bit of speed, play fast tempo and pressure the ball.
“We’re going to give up some layups, but we’ll try, defensively, to pressure the ball to cause turnovers. Without any height, we can’t defend the post too well either. We’ll do what we can with the abilities we do have.”
Palmer said defense will be the No. 1 priority this season.
“Defense will be a big emphasis on this team,” Palmer said. “We’ll struggle offensively to start. Not many of the girls I do have, besides Madi and Sofie, are used to putting up 15 to 20-plus points per game.
“Defensively, we have to pressure the ball, cause some turnovers and get some easy fastbreak layups rather than having to come down and set up an offense.”
What defense Hibbing plays will depend on the team the Cardinals are playing.
“I like to run a little bit of everything,” Palmer said. “We’ll do quite a bit of different zones to mix it up and pressure the ball. I don’t know if man-to-man, if we’re playing a big team, will help us too much. It’s going to be a lot of switching zones.”
Offensively, Palmer might look to Owens to be the primary point producer. Owens scored over 1,000 points in her Nashwauk-Keewatin career.
“We’ll rely a lot on Madi, and Sofie is used to handling the ball quite a bit,” Palmer said. “We will work on some shooting. They have the potential to become good shooters. We just got the Dr. Dish Shooting Machine, so we’re hoping to use that every day to get up some quick, easy shots.
“We’ll be keeping track of the players. Offensively, some of them haven’t played in awhile, and they weren’t looked on to score. They will need more of a set offense, and know what shots they can and can’t take.”
The Cardinals are at a disadvantage because they will not start playing until Dec. 29, due to some credit requirements.
Is that good or bad?
“On the pro side, we should have fresh legs, less chance of injury and we should be healthy for the second semester,” Palmer said. “We shouldn’t have to worry about grades.
“The cons… Everybody else has been playing two or three months of basketball together. They’ve worked out the kinks, and they know what works for them and what hasn’t worked for them. We’ll be starting our conference play right away without practically any games.”
The goal is to make the top four and advance to the playoffs, and that’s possible as Vermilion, Central Lakes and Fond du Lac won’t have programs this season.
“Without any practice yet, I’m not quite sure that I’ve set any goals,” Palmer said. “There’s only five teams, so out of those five teams, their goal is to be one of the top four.
“Looking at that, that’s what we’re hopeful to do, just beat a couple of teams a few times. That’s all we need to do to achieve that goal.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.