HIBBING — The bread-and-butter for the Rainy River women’s basketball team is the inside game.
When the Voyageurs need a key bucket, they turn to B’jne Arvie to provide it for them.
That’s exactly what Arvie did late in the fourth quarter to lift Rainy River to a 56-40 MCAC Northern Division victory over Hibbing Community College Saturday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
The Cardinals chipped away at an 18-point deficit, cutting it to 11 with around three minutes to play, Arvie came down and put up four-straight points to extend the lead to 15, which all but ended Hibbing’s comeback attempt.
“I have to constantly remind them that our strength is going to the basket and getting it inside,” Rainy River coach Dieter Humbert said. “Sometimes, we want to settle for the open shot. I get it, they are open, but that’s not always a high-percentage shot.
“This team broke the school record of 3-pointers earlier in the year with 15 in a game, but it’s not the best part of our game. We have to continue to recognize that we need to go to the basket.”
Rainy River built that lead with a solid defensive effort in the first, turning numerous Cardinal turnovers into easy baskets.
The Voyageurs took a 29-17 lead into halftime.
“We’ve been getting better all of the time,” Humbert said. “I’m happy with the effort they give. With good screening teams, it’s hard. We tried to switch on top and fight through below.
“Sometimes, you don’t know where that line is, so you have to work with it. We’ve been doing the job on the boards. We average almost 20 per game. Even though we’re not shooting it as well, we’re getting second-chance points.”
Hibbing couldn’t handle the pressure.
“They put pressure on our guards, and we weren’t prepared,” Palmer said. “They got a lot of quick, easy steals on us that put them up early in the game. That gets frustrating. They still lack confidence, so we come out there kind of intimidated.
“By the fourth quarter, we finally warmed up and we were ready to go. That first half we’re shy and let the other teams control the tempo.”
That lead was 18 heading into the fourth quarter, but that’s when the Cardinals started to turn it on.
An 8-2 run made it 48-36 with 4:57 to play.
Hibbing got it to 48-37, and that’s when Arvie hit those two inside shots to extend the lead to 15.
“The first one wasn’t too bad because we were still doing well,” Palmer said. “The second one was a little bit of a downer that put them back up by 14. She was trouble for us the last time. We knew she was going to put some buckets up there.
“She had three fouls in the first half, so we weren’t able to draw any fouls on her in the second half, and that may have taken her out of the game. It was a mismatch. They’re a lot bigger than we are.”
It didn’t work out, but Hibbing put together it’s best quarter of the game.
“We were down by about 18, so our goal was to try and get to within 10 points, and see what we could do with it,” Palmer said. “The fourth quarter was great for us. We came out attacking the basket.
“We started hitting some shots early in the quarter. We had it to within 11 with about three minutes to go. We were short on time. We tried to play more pressure defense to see if we could get a few steals to chip away at it. They got some easy buckets in the last minute or two.”
Humbert gave the Cardinals a lot of credit for pushing his team the entire game.
“They ran their offense, set screens and made us work,” Humbert said. “We drew some fouls. We missed a lot of close shots. I’ve been preaching to them all season that they have to square up, balance up.
“We took off-balanced shots, especially on the road, in a different environment. Kasey does a great job coaching those girls up. They made us play hard for 40 minutes.”
Arcadya Conway led the Voyageurs with 18 points. Arvie had 13.
Sofie Anderson and Emily Howard both had 10 points for Hibbing.
RR 16 13 17 10 — 56
HCC 9 8 11 12 — 40
Rainy River: Cierra Lindquist 7, Livonna Wallace 4, Shamiyah Bradford 3, Kayla Townsend 3, Arcadya Conway 18, B’jne Arvie 13, Queristan Coates 8.
Hibbing: Emma DuChamp 2, Olivia Baasi 1, Madi Owens 9, Sofie Anderson 10, Athena Dunham 9, Emily Howard 10.
Total Fouls: Rainy River 17; Hibbing 4; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Rainy River 1-2; Hibbing 11-15; 3-pointers: Lindquist, Bradford, Townsend, Owens.
