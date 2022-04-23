HIBBING — As the Hibbing Community College baseball team heads into the 2022 season, Cardinal manager Bob DeNucci has liked what he’s seen, so far.
Hibbing has an explosive offense, a solid defense and 14 pitchers, which is going to come in handy if the schedule gets condensed.
But to make the playoffs in the MCAC Northern Division is not going to be a piece of cake.
The Cardinals will have to scratch and claw for every victory they can get once the division gets into full swing.
“The Northern Division is as good as it’s ever been, as I’ve ever seen it,” DeNucci said. “Twenty years ago, I played in it, and it wasn’t like this. The last three or four years, it’s gotten competitive.”
One team might stand out, but the rest, they will all be contention.
“Itasca is tough,” DeNucci said. “I would have to think they’re the favorites. After that, It’s going to be a battle. With the schedule, there’s going to be a lot of questions on pitching depth and how that shakes out.
“Every team in the conference has guys that can swing the bats. If they’re facing the No. 7 and No. 8 pitchers, what are those games going to look like? Are they going to be 20-18 games? It’ll be interesting.”
DeNucci has two strong arms in Ryan Vondracek and Kazdion Mount.
“After our top two, it’s going to be a matter of can the back end of the bullpen get guys out?” DeNucci said. “They will throw strikes, but are they going to be good enough to get guys out and win games?
“If we don’t have run support, we’ll probably be in trouble. Hopefully, the guys will be able to get deep into games.”
With the condensed schedule, it will change the way DeNucci manages a game.
“You have to hope your starters can get deep into games,” DeNucci said. “You have to play to score a lot of runs. It’s going to be hard to win games 3-2 or 2-0 if you’re on your 14th game in seven days.
“You’re looking at maybe needing 10 to 12 runs to win a game.”
With the Cardinals’ offense, that could be a possibility.
Robert Rodriguez has knocked the cover off the ball, and in one day, Hibbing hit five home runs.
“Robert is a big power hitter,” DeNucci said .”He’s being recruited by a lot of schools. He can swing it. If we ever get out on Nyberg Field this year and you’re golfing, you better watch out. He can put some balls on the golf course.
“We can swing it, but we’ve been striking out a lot, too. We have to cut down on that.”
Hibbing will have to be a little more selective at the plate to cut down on the strikeouts.
“They have to have a better two-strike approach,” DeNucci said. “There’s too many times when we’re looking at close pitches with two strikes. We’re trying to do a little too much with two strikes.
“Early in the count, that’s fine, but when you get down to two strikes, you have to get a little tougher and battle. You can’t put it in the umpire’s hands.”
Defensively, DeNucci has been using either Ariel Gonzalez or Waldemar Martinez at short. Hunter Herpel patrols center field.
“We’ve platooned a little bit at shortstop,” DeNucci said. “Ariel played there last year. We’ve platooned a couple of guys at second. It’s been OK. Some of those guys are better offensively than defensively.
“In the outfield, we’re strong with Herpel. Zeke Walton is in right. He can run and throw.
It’s kind of been a revolving door in left.”
Either way, DeNucci is looking forward to getting a full season in after what has happened the past two years, and his second year players will carry the brunt of the load.
“They’ve been through the ins-and-outs of playing at this level,” DeNucci said. “With COVID, this was their first year of having a full fall and spring. Their first year was cut short, then last year, we didn’t have a fall season.
“We lost out on all of that fall development. There’s some kids that have been here for three years, so they will need to provide a little more leadership for us. The younger guys will provide some depth, but it’s the returners and the transfers that are going to see the majority of time in the conference games.”
