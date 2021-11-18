HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College men’s basketball team went on a 14-4 in a span of 3 ½ minutes late in the second half en route to a 77-69 victory over Leech Lake College Wednesday at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
The Cardinals improved their record to 2-1 with the win, but it didn’t come easy against the Lakers.
“We got up by 11 at one point in the first half, then we let them back into it,” Hibbing coach Dave Wilson said. “They have a great team. The one thing I tried to use against them is that we have better legs.
“They had played the night before, so the main idea was to run them. They started getting tough toward the end of the game, but I’m glad my guys kept it together and got the win.”
Hibbing had a 37-32 lead at the half, but the Cardinals had a hard time containing Leech Lakes’ Arnold Kingbird.
At the helf, Wilson made some adjustments to try and slow Arnold down.
The one thing that changed was our match up with their point guard,” Wilson said. ‘That guy was their best scorer, but that seemed to work. We also changed some of our offensive sets.
“That was all huge in the second half. They took upon themselves to lock a guy down, then we limited them to one shot, which is what we did in the second half.”
Both teams traded baskets in the early going of the second half.
The Lakers had a four-point lead at one point, but the Cardinals came back, and went on that run, taking the lead for good.
“I told the guys out on the floor that if they didn’t do anything in the next minute, I was going to take all five of them out of the game. That’s when they went on that run. They were my best five, so I tried to stir things up.
“They went on the run right there.”
After that, Hibbing got a little too impatient and started shooting early in the shot clock.
Wilson got them to settle down, and the Cardinals never gave up that lead.
“After we got our media timeout, that was our game to win or lose,” Wilson said. “We took advantage of that and got the W. They took on the challenge and got it done. One of the things they’re learning is what their identity is going to be.
“The more we play, the more opportunity we get to build our identity.”
Hibbing was led by Moe Washington with 19 points. Stephon Smith had 12.
Kingbird finished with 28 points for the Lakers. Jarell Jacobs had 20.
LL 32 37 — 69
HCC 37 40 — 77
Leech Lake: Arnold Kingbird 28, Quinten White 7, Jarell Jacobs 20, Jamie Cook 4, Brent Fowler 2, David Cleveland 2, Mark Kingbird 3, Miguel Reyes 3.
Hibbing: Rasonte Smith 4, Moe Washington 19, Schuyler Pimentel 9, Steven Buhl 6, Stephon Smith 12, Alvin Judd 6, Kionté Cole 8, Owen Smith 2, Connor Goggin 8, Ray Washington-Battle 3.
Total Fouls: Leech Lake 17; Hibbing 15; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: 7-13; Hibbing 8-19; 3-pointers: Arnold Kingbird 3, Jacobs 3, Mark Kingbird, Miguel Reyes, Washington Cole 2, Goggin 2, Washington-Battle 3.
Women’s Basketball
Mesabi Range 67
Gogebic 54
IRONWOOD, Mich. — Alani Pettis had a triple-double in leading the Lady Norse to the road victory over the Samsons Wednesday
Pettis scored 24 points, grabbed 13 rebounds and dished out 10 assists. Sakiha Howard-Reynolds added 15 points and 14 rebounds and Christianna Monger had 14 points for Mesabi Range.
“For only six girls with one of them on our bench, the girls did a tremendous job,” Mesabi Range coach Brad Matuszak said. “We had too many turnovers (28). Had we not had those, we would have made it a little easier on ourselves.”
“We got the W, so that’s all that matters.
Gogebic was led by Karee Thompson with 10 points. Allison Durant had 12 and Julia Tarro had 10.
The Lady Norse will be hosting Riverland Monday, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at William Wirtanen Gymnasium. Rainy River will visit on Tuesday, also at 5:30 p.m.
MR 21 21 15 10 — 67
GG 10 21 13 9 — 54
Mesabi Range: Alani Pettis 24, Sophie Christofferson 8, Sakhia Howard-Reynolds 15, Bonnie Taylor 6, Christianna Monger 14.
Gogebic: Amaya Bozeman 6, Karee Thompson 14, Nateonia Russell 9, Julia Tarro 10, Allison Durant 12, Kailyn Fingeroos 3.
Total Fouls: Mesabi Range 10; Gogebic 20; Fouled Out: Marie-Louise deJong; Free Throws: Mesabi Range 15-25; Gogebiv 10-13; 3-pointers: Monger 4, Pettis 2, Thompson, Fingeroos.
Men’s Basketball
Gogebic 77
Mesabi Range 72
IRONWOOD, Mich. — The Norsemen held a seven-point advantage at the half, but the Samsons rallied in the second half to beat Mesabi Range Wednesday at the Lindquist Center.
The Norsemen were led by Mark Campbell II and Ziaire Davis with 18 points apiece. Johnny Spencer finished with 13. Spencer also pulled down 10 rebounds to earn the double-double.
Gogebic was led by Christian Hocking with 25 points. Also hitting double figures were Yohance London with 17 and Elijah Owens with 10.
MR 45 27 — 72
GS 38 39 — 77
Mesabi Range: Mark Campbell II 18, Nataj Sanders 2, Mohammed Mohamud 3, Ziaire Davis 18, Louis Carter 4, Julian Beltre 5, Mustafa Salad 5, TQ Wair 2, Johnny Spencer 13, Michael Johnson 2.
Gogebic: Yohance London 17, Trevon Clark 7, Isaiah Thompson 8, Elijah Owens 10, Adam Libertoski 3, Donald Davis 7, Christian Hocking 25.
Total Fouls: Mesabi Range 25; Gogbic 14; Fouled Out: None; Free Throws: Mesabi Range 8-10; Gogebic 17-28; 3-pointers: Campbell II 2, Davis 2, Beltre, Salad, London 4, Clark, Thompson, Owens 2, Libertoski, Davis.
