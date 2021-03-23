HIBBING — As the MCAC softball season gets set to begin, the No. 1 priority for Hibbing Community College will be health.
That’s because the Cardinals are starting the 2021 season with only nine players.
Due to COVID-19, Hibbing coach Steve Rannikar lost some players because they decided to opt out this season, but he was able to find just enough players to conduct a season.
For Hibbing, that season began Tuesday at the Irish Dome in Rosemount where the Cardinals took on Anoka-Ramsey and St. Cloud Tech.
With the pandemic, college eligibility requirements were loosened, so Rannikar has two what would be second-year players had they had a season last year.
Those players include catcher Athena Dunham and pitcher Gena Mancini.
“They both have experience at their positions, which will help,” Rannikar said. “I will be relying on Gena quite a bit. She will see the majority of our innings. She’s been throwing in practice trying to hit her spots.
“I’ll need her to stay ahead of the hitters. I want her throwing strikes. We don’t need her laboring and going deep into counts.”
Around his infield, Rannikar has Kaylyn Bowen at first; Shayler Lislegard and second; Baylie Roscoe at shortstop; and Kylah Lind at third.
In the outfield Bailee Olson will play in left, Anna Elias in center and Cassidy Maki in right.
“We’re walking a tightrope with nine players,” Rannikar said. “We’ve exhausted every avenue to find extra players. We’re still looking. The girls are asking all of their contacts. We have to stay healthy, that’s the main thing, otherwise, our season could have an abrupt end.”
Rannikar does like the versatility this team has.
Roscoe could see some pitching time, and as for the rest of the team, they’re interchangeable.
“They can play other positions if we need to move somebody around,” Rannikar said. “I can move Gena around, too, if we need to play her somewhere else. These first two games will be a good barometer for us to see what we need to work on.
“We might have to rely on Baylie for an inning or two here and there to give Gena a break.”
Things could go a lot easier on Mancini if Hibbing’s defense stays solid.
“That’s going to be our most important factor,” Rannikar said. “We have to limit our errors and how many outs we give in an inning. We’ve been working hard on our defense.”
Offensively, that will be a work in progress until Rannikar sees what they do against live competition.
“We’ve been doing live pitching in practice, but it’s different thing goin against opposing pitching,” Rannikar said. “Again, these two games will be good to see other pitching. Hopefully, we'll have them prepared and working on the right things.”
This is Rannikar’s first year back after taking a hiatus for a couple of seasons. COVID-19 didn’t make his job any easier when it came to recruiting players.
“My biggest challenge was losing players to COVID,” Rannikar said. “I had four players that I recruited opt out from coming back to Hibbing. We do have a couple of players with no softball experience, so we’ve been working on the fundamentals a lot.
“That’s been huge as to what’s been going on, especially defensively. That will keep you in any game. It’s all about limiting the amount of runs. That’s our biggest concern. We have to be efficient on defense with Gena being our main pitcher.”
According to Rannikar, three schools wlll not field teams this season — Itasca, Vermilion and Fond du Lac — so that leaves five teams still in the conference — the Cardinals, Mesabi Range, Central Lakes, Rainy River and Northland.
“I’d like to see us competitive,” Rannikar said. “That’s what we’re pushing for. We have small numbers, so everyone has to be responsible for their job. Communication will be a huge thing out on the field.”
