HIBBING — The Minnesota North-Hibbing volleyball will be thrown from the frying pan and into the fire when the Cardinals open at home against Minnesota North-Mesabi Range, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Dick Varichak Gymnasium.
Hibbing has taken part in one scrimmage and two real matches against two Division II teams, but this match against Lady Nose will hold special meaning, especially with it being at home and a Northern Division contest.
“They’re definitely a rival,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. “With all of the people that might be there, they may get a little anxious. I’m hoping we can use that to our benefit, and get the momentum going right away.”
Palmer expects to see a big crowd to attend the game.
“After the weekend, they were nervous coming out of the gate,” Palmer said. “Being our first home game, they will have the jitters, especially when they see how packed our gym can get.
“The whole basketball team is coming. The whole baseball team is coming. Not only them, but we’ll get our home fans and Mesabi’s home fans. The gym should be packed.”
Mesabi Range has played a few more games than the Cardinals, which could be to its benefit.
“They were in Illinois playing DuPage and Rockford,” Palmer said. “They’re playing nationally-ranked schools already. I’m not sure how they did, but they may have taken a set or two.
“Going into today, our biggest obstacle is going to be trying to defend Kaelynn Kudis.”
According to Palmer, it may be early, but Kudis is averaging the most kills in the conference right now.
“She’s getting 16 to 20 kills per game,” Palmer said. “That’s four per set.”
If Hibbing focuses on one player, does that open up other spots on the floor?
“You gamble,” Palmer said. “We can’ afford to give Kaelynn an open net. She’s the first priority. After that, I’ll take my chances with my defense against their other players swinging.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.