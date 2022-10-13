Cardinal spikers sweep Thunder

Hibbing's Arianna Jaynes angles her return back to the Fond Du Lac side during Wednesday night's game in Hibbing.

 Mark Sauer

HIBBING — With only three matches remaining in the 2022 season, the Minnesota North-Hibbing volleyball team wants to go down fighting.

The Cardinals took care of business in match No. 1, getting past Fond du Lac 3-0, 25-12, 25-18, 26-24, Wednesday at Varichak Gymnasium.

