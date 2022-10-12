HIBBING — With only three matches remaining in the 2022 season, the Minnesota North-Hibbing volleyball team wants to go down fighting.
The Cardinals took care of business in match No. 1, getting past Fond du Lac 3-0, 25-12, 25-18, 26-24, Wednesday at Varichak Gymnasium.
It wasn’t the prettiest of matches for Hibbing, but the Cardinals got the job done.
“We came out and put them away somewhat easily, but Fond du Lac has improved from the first time we saw them,” Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer said. “They picked up a couple different players, so they were better in that respect.
“We weren’t quite prepared for that. It’s hard coming out and trying to run a fast-tempo game, which is what we do better at. We don’t do well with time to think. A faster-tempo game is what we prefer. When it’s slower, we struggle. We think too much when it’s slow.”
Hibbing got into that fast-paced groove in set No. 1 with the 13-point victory, but somehow, some way, the Cardinals lost that tempo.
“We were flat,” Palmer said. “That’s not how we wanted it to be.”
The Thunder had a lot to do with that.
Fond du Lac started digging balls off the ground, and the Thunder caught Hibbing by surprise with some of their attacks.
“We tried to attack them not where they were standing,” Palmer said. “It seemed like every time we attacked them, they didn’t have to move. They stood there and passed it up. We also weren’t ready on defense.
“They tip with the ball on two, and we weren’t prepared for that. It’s not quite fundamental volleyball like Central Lakes and Northland where they run a pass, set, hit offense. They were tipping the ball over two, and we were standing on defense. We weren’t ready for it.”
That was evident in set No. 2, and even more in set No. 3 as the Thunder were looking to extend the match into a fourth set.
“We talked about staying lower on defense,” Palmer said. “I told them to stay focused because that ball could have come over at any time, going in any direction. If we’re standing, we weren’t going to be able to get that.
“They got us quite a few times. How many times did we hit the ball straight at them and it came back over, and we weren’t prepared? We would have a bad pass, and a bad offense out of it. A few missed serves didn’t help either.”
In set three, the Cardinals did have a 21-14 lead, but Fond du Lac fought back to tie it 24-24, before Hibbing put the set and match away.
“We had a couple of big hits that they dug, and we were surprised that they dug them out,” Palmer said. “They had one girl that blocked quite well. We started shanking passes and a couple of balls that dropped in, and mentally, we were struggling.
“They served a ball and aced us twice in the row. We thought it was out and it dropped in.”
Kaydince Thoennes had nine kills, and Emma DuChamp had eight kills; Hannah Hodgman had 16 digs; Thoennes had two blocks and three aces; and Alexia Carroll had four aces.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.