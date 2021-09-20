HIBBING — The Hibbing Community College volleyball team started the season 0-5, with no place to go but up.
The Cardinals are now flying high.
Hibbing has now won three of its last four games including a 3-1, 25-17, 24-26, 28-26, 25-19 MCAC Northern Division victory over Itasca Monday at Cardinal Gymnasium.
The Cardinals picked up their third division wins after beating Northland and Rainy River over the past week, but Hibbing lost to Riverland on Saturday.
That game, according to Hibbing coach Kasey Palmer, wasn’t good.
“It was probably our worst game, so we came in here early and worked on some things,” Palmer said. “We were focused because we knew how important this game was going into the second half of the conference.”
That pre-game workout worked as the Cardinals took set one by eight points.
“We came out strong. We came out hitting,” Palmer said. “Our passing is getting a lot better than it has been. It helps when our passes are on. We can run an offense. That was a big change from our game on Saturday.
“That was one of the goals.”
Hibbing couldn’t carry that momentum into set two, falling behind early, but the Cardinals, who were down 20-15.
“We didn’t let it slip away, but we fought back,” Palmer said. “We were down out the gate. I called timeout when we were down by five, and we battled back.”
The Cardinals tied it 20-20, then Hibbing had the lead before the Vikings scored the final two points to tie it 1-1.
“It was back-and-forth,” Palmer said. “I was happy with that.”
In set three, it was a one-point differential through most of the contest, then Hibbing had a 23-19 lead, but some unforced errors allowed Itasca to tie it 24-24.
The Vikings actually had a 26-25 lead, but Hibbing, with the help of two kills and an ace, was able to take that 2-1 lead,
Set four was also tight throughout before the Cardinals took a 22-17 lead. The closest the Vikings got was 22-19 before Hibbing closed the door for the set and match.
“For us, we made some adjustments,” Palmer said. “We were trying to keep the ball away from Kaisa Reed because we knew that on every play she was trying to be involved in.
“She’s solid all of the way around. We made adjustments to try and keep her out of the system. Blocking-wise, we scooted that over a little bit, so we were able to get more touches on some of their hits.”
With the three-straight division wins, Hibbing now finds itself in fourth place.
“We could have had third, but Vermilion just lost to Northland,” Palmer said. “That kind of helped us, but also didn’t help us. Fourth, that’s what we were hoping for.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.