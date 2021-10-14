PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Nina Bymark loves hockey, so it’s no surprise that the former Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejacket girls hockey player would get a job in the sport.
That’s exactly what Bymark did as she is the Assistant Manager of Schneider Arena and Program Operations Director for the Providence men’s hockey team.
Bymark works closely with the Associate Athletic Director for the men’s and women’s hockey teams, she deals with recruits and she sets up travel and hotel arrangements for the teams.
“I wear many hats,” Bymark said. “I used to do all of the travel for our men’s lacrosse team, but I switched out of that role. My main focus is men’s hockey and those day-to-day tasks.
“I’m the right-hand person for the assistant coaches and staff.”
Bymark will be returning to Minnesota on Friday and Saturday as the Friars will be taking part in the Icebreaker Tournament in Duluth, joining the Bulldogs, Michigan and the Minnesota State Mavericks in the four-team tournament.
After high school, Bymark attended the University of Minnesota, where she worked in the men's program, then during her last year at school, was a cheerleader for the men’s program.
Upon her graduation, Bymark interned with the Minnesota Wild, then she worked at Edina High School for two years before moving to Rhode Island.
“I wanted to get back into college hockey,” Bymark said. “It feels like home to me, being able to work with a college team, and a top program. It was a dream job to get.”
Bymark started working for Providence in 2016, the year after the Friars won the National Championship.
Since her time there, Providence has gone to four-straight NCAA Tournaments and one Frozen Four.
In her first season, Bymark got thrown from the frying pan and into the fire.
“We went to Ireland for a week, so I was in charge of the non-team stuff,” Bymark said. “I set things up for the alumni, fans, staff and parents. About 80 of us flew there the week of Thanksgiving.
“It was a cool experience being in charge of that trip on the fan side of it. The opportunities I’ve experienced are second-to-none.”
As for the Duluth trip, Bymark is excited for the opportunity to come home, even if it is only for the weekend.
Providence was supposed to play on the tournament last year, but it was canceled due to COVID.
“That was disappointing,” Bymark said. “We were looking forward to it. It’s a big tournament on a big stage. We wanted to show that we’re an east-coast hockey team starting to get more midwestern and Minnesota players.
“We’ve elevated the hockey we play here. This could be a preview of the Frozen Four. There’s one team from each league, and everyone is in the top 10. We’re looking forward to getting there. We’re ready to play.”
Off the ice, Bymark has been busy doing her job.
“I’ve helped our operations person with places we could go and places to eat while we’re there,” Bymark said. “It’s the logistics of things, knowing the area. It’s all of the little things that people don’t realize.
“I’ve helped out with the team, setting up a pregame meet for the fans and alumni. I’m the go-between for the parents and those logistack things. That kind of stuff.”
Bymark wouldn’t trade this job for anything.
“I’ve gotten to see what goes into it,” Bymark said. “I’m on the backside of it, the day-to-day things of what coaches go through, the work they put in. It’s paid off for the programs with how successful they’ve been.
“I’m fortunate and blessed to be a part of it, and contribute the best that I can. It’s a special play being at a small college, but being in big-time athletics.”
