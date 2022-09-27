HIBBING — Volleyball is a game played on a lot of emotion, good and bad.
The Hibbing High School volleyball team, unfortunately, had the latter before their match with International Falls.
The Bluejackets lost a player during warmups to an ankle injury, and the emotions of that were too much to overcome as the Broncos defeated Hibbing 3-0, 25-9, 25-16, 25-21 Monday at the Lincoln Elementary School Gymnasium.
International Falls took advantage of the situation.
“I don’t think they ever got their feet under them after that,” International Falls coach Sarah Peterson said. “I know that can be difficult to do. Our team was able to take advantage of some of that.
“We wanted to start in a way to set the tone for the match. That was the mindset for the match.”
Not only was Peterson missing the injured player, but two others were out as well.
“With the couple of injuries that we’ve had, and girls not practicing, that affected us quite a bit,” Peterson said. “There was some leadership that wasn’t there, or that presence wasn’t there.
“It affected that game a lot. They looked rusty. We came off of a weekend of no play and right into a game. We were rusty in that first set.”
Heading into set two, Peterson told her team to be ready for anything.
“I told them that they might come out with a completely-different squad, being that they had that injury,” Peterson said. “Not knowing what we were going to see kept that energy high for set two.
“They kept up the momentum.”
The Bluejackets needed to regroup for set two.
“We had to change our mindset,” Peterson said. “We needed the mindset shift of, ‘We can do this,’ even though it’s a weird night, and we didn’t have some of our players that we usually do.
“We had to roll with it.”
In the third set, that’s when Hibbing finally got its feet under them, but some unforced errors late in the game helped the Broncos to the sweep.
“A lot of the players that don’t normally play on the varsity stepped up to the plate,” Peterson said. “They knew they had a role to fill. I saw a lot of good things. I saw communication, and a little step up in leadership.
“I need to see that more often.”
Peterson liked the way her team was able to finish off the match.
“In the third set, we got a little bit complacent,” Peterson said. “I told them after the game that every team we play is varsity level. If we get complacent, if we slow down, other teams are going to take advantage of that.
“They did a good job buckling down at the end when they needed to, and they put the game away.”
The Broncos were led by Madison White with 17 kills, three aces and a block; Bella Wille seven kills; Lola Valenzuela four aces and three kills; Gracie Swenson six kills and nine digs; Aubrey Pavleck six digs and 13 assists; Kale Taylor 10 assists; and Karsen Korpi 10 digs.
Hibbing was led by Bevie Fink with 17 assists and three digs; Emma Kivela six digs and four kills; Jordan Fredette four kills; Jenna Sacco-LaMusga five digs; Ava Weyrauch seven kills; and Brooke Siekkinen four kills.
N-K3,
Hill City 0
NASHWAUK — The Spartans downed the Hornets in three at home Monday.
No other information was available on the game.
Chisholm 3,
Northeast Range 0
BABBITT — The Bluetreaks got 11 kills, seven digs and three aces from Lola Huhta in a 3-0, 25-15, 25-17, 25-6 win over the Nighthawks on the road Monday.
Abby Duchene had four kills and four digs; Amya Dobis-Fontaine six digs; Hannah Kne 24 assists and six digs; Jaicee Koehler four digs and one block; Ashley Panichi three kills, three digs and three aces; Ava Silvestrini three kills, five digs and three aces; and Sloen Worlie five digs.
North Woods 3,
L-BF 0
LITTLEFORK — The North Woods volleyball team cruised to a first set win 25-6 on their way to a 3-0 sweep of Littlefork-Big Falls Monday night, 25-6, 25-16, 25-19.
Lauren Burnett and Karah Scofield led the Grizzlies with nine kills each. Hannah Kinsey had five kills and Addy Hartway added four. Talise Goodsky put up 23 set assists to go with five aces while Skyler Yernatich had three aces and five kills.
North Woods will travel to Northeast Range on Thursday
Mesabi Range 3,
Vermilion 0
VIRGINIA — The Minnesota North - Mesabi Range volleyball team earned another divisional win on Monday, downing Minnesota North - Vermilion 3-1 (25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 25-17).
Kaelynn Kudis has a monstrous night for the Norse, putting down 29 kills and eight blocks, 13 digs, four aces while boasting a .420 hitting percentage. Joey Westby added nine kills, 15 digs and two blocks.
Kylee Huusko had eight kils, Steph Zimmer had 13 digs and Abbigail Shuster had nine digs and five aces. Lauren Lautigar put up 46 set assists to go with eight digs.
Mesabi Range (8-7, 5-3 MCAC North) will play host to Hibbing tonight at 6:30 p.m.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.