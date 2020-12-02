HIBBING — Kasey Palmer was looking forward to year No. 2 of her coaching career at Hibbing Community College, but she never got the chance.
The Northeastern Higher Education District made it official that the MCAC women’s and men’s basketball seasons, along with wrestling, would be put on hold due to COVID-19.
For Palmer, she lost out on both the volleyball and basketball seasons, which was disappointing to her, but Palmer was more concerned about her athletes.
“It was difficult,” Palmer said. “Last year was my first year. I hadn’t coached before, but missed the girls a lot. Volleyball is a shorter season, but we expected it. I prepared myself because of the way things were going.
“I was more disappointed for the girls. A couple of them were sophomores, who will choose not to play. I’m more sad for them and not me. I don’t know if they will come back. They should be graduating from Hibbing.”
As for basketball, Palmer wasn’t sure what was going to happen until the NHED came down with its decision.
“This one was harder to prepare for,” Palmer said. “We were preparing to play instead of not playing. They started pushing the date, then when Governor Walz made his announcement. There wasn’t going to be any sports.”
“We couldn't hold off. We had to make that decision because it was getting down to the final months when we could start practices.”
Once again, it hit the returning Cardinal players — Shayler Lislegard, Athena Dunham, Bailey Roscoe and Kaelyn Bowen — hard.
“I tried to keep them updated, but I know Shayler is taking it hard,” Palmer said. “Kaelyn missed last year, too. That’s two years in a row for her. Bailey was going to play volleyball as well as basketball.
“Most of them are planning on playing softball, too. They’re multisport athletes. It’s hard for them. For basketball, we had prepared ourselves, but we were on the fence. It wasn’t surprising. It wasn’t like flipping on a switch.”
Even though the decision is meant to protect the safety of the players and coaches, the decision to not play was still hard to take.
“We understand the safety concerns, but this is a big part of their lives,” Palmer said. “It’s a passion for us. That’s why we coach and play. It takes a toll on both their physical and mental wellness.”
Now, all Palmer can do is wait until the 2021 season to begin year two of her coaching career.
“It’s bittersweet,” Palmer said. “They did ask for our opinions, and I didn’t want to say yes or no. It was important for the sophomores to play. They were looking forward to it, but I work at the elementary school, and I could have put those kids at risk, too.
“If one of the girls gets it, does the whole boys team have to quarantine? We had a lot of questions as to how to make it a successful season, if we decided to play. With the players I had returning, I thought we’d do well, but now, it’s hard to say.”
