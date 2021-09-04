‘A lot of excitement’ around 2021 Lady Norse

VIRGINIA — Off of the court for nearly two years, the Mesabi Range volleyball team returned to play last week and the mood around the team is a hopeful one, according to head coach Sara Matuszak.
“There is a lot of excitement around the team so far,” Matuszak said earlier this week. “It’s hard to get too excited after last year. For us, we do have weekly covid tests for non-vaccinated athletes so while there’s excitement about getting to play, there is some hesitation about the what ifs or if we might get shut down.
“We’re hopeful we can make it through the season. Last year there was no summer league so I know a lot of players and coaches were happy we could have that back again this year to prepare for fall. There’s a lot of hope and optimism here to have a full season.”
Being a two-year school, Matuszak says most of her players this year did get to play last year — just at the high school level. That means there’s not as much adjusting to do as one might expect.
“I think there’s a little bit of an adjustment to get back to normal but most of the girls on our team had some sort of season last year with high school. That was interrupted, of course, but it was something. We have a couple of girls coming off of no season with sophomore Taylor Mejdrich being our one returner from 2019 and Lara Poderzay who couldn’t play last year.
“I think for the coaching staff and the school in general, it’s been a little bit of a culture shock having everyone back and getting back to normal-ish. It’s been good overall. It feels good to be back in the gym and playing.”
Along with Mejdrich and Poderzay, the players joining Mesabi Range this year include Sophie Christofferson, Sakhia Reynolds, RayAnna Wolden, Carlee Maly, Camryn Olsen, Emma Swanson and Winter Sainio. With nine on the roster, Matuszak says it’s just about the perfect amount when it comes to everyone contributing.
“If you have the right nine, I think that number is very ideal. I think we’re balanced. We are solid in every area but maybe we don’t stand out at any one spot. Our girls know their rolls and can play them and that comes with having a balanced roster.”
The Lady Norse struggled in their opening slate of games, going 0-4 at the MCAC Crossover event. Mesabi Range battled four teams from the MCAC South, the opposite to their MCAC North division.
“We did struggle at the crossover but the sets were fairly close. I think we were in each set but we just needed to close it out. As far as the northern division goes, I think we’ll be competitive and definitely have a chance to make the regional tournament this year.”
When it comes to closing out, Matuszak says some of the blame can fall on early-season injuries.
“We have a couple players with injuries that were trying to just play through it. We’ve had to hold off on certain things while they try and heal and that meant we weren’t in the best shape when it came to the end of sets. We would start off well but we got tired in a couple of positions you can’t get tired in. Hopefully we can heal up and get in better shape to close out those sets.”
Mesabi Range turned things around on Wednesday when they defeated Hibbing 3-2 in their divisional opener. Matuszak says the Cardinals are similar to the Lady Norse and the five-set match proved her point.
“They’re solid in every position kind of like we are, so we didn’t have a game plan that revolved around shutting down one player. We matched up well with them and it was a matter of who was able to close out in the end.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.