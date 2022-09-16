football

The 1972 Mesabi State football team is pictured. The Norsemen, coached by Pepper Lysaker, enjoyed a 9-1 season that saw them capture their second MJCAA title in three years. Mesabi State ended their season with a top 5 ranking in the country and took on Blinn College in the Wool Bowl in Roswell, N.M.

Fifty years ago, the 30 players that suited up for the Mesabi State football team had themselves quite a season.

The 1972 Norsemen captured their third Minnesota Junior College Athletic Association Northern Division title in four years with a 28-15 victory over rival Hibbing. A week later, Mesabi faced off with sixth-ranked Rochester for the state crown at Minneapolis’ Memorial Stadium and earned their second MJCAA title in three years, 13-8.

