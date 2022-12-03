VIRGINIA—Six games into the season, the Minnesota North—Mesabi Range men’s basketball team is 3-3 and already owns an impressive win over nationally ranked Riverland.

Returning 14 sophomores from last year’s team, head coach Tamara Moore says the retention of players—as well as about a dozen freshmen added to this year’s squad—have helped the Norse kickstart their non-conference slate of games so far this year.

