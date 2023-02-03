HIBBING—Last year, a group of about eight people got together and decided it was time to start a cross country race and the Carey Lake Classic Ski Challenge was formed.
A total of 52 skiers took part in the inaugural 13K event, and it turned out to be a rousing success.
So much so that the Carey Lake Classic Ski Challenge 2.0 will be making its return when action begins on Saturday, Feb. 18.
The 3K race will begin at 11 a.m., followed by the 13K classical race at noon. The newly-added freestyle, or skating race, will start at 12:25 p.m.
Two of the race organizers, Lisa Dolinich and Bethany Jones, were ready to put on race No. 2 after last year’s success.
“I thought that we would have like 20 people,” Dolinich said. “.When we got that many people registered and that much support, I was overwhelmed. It was incredible. This year, right now, we’re between 30 and 40 registered.”
The event had a lot of pre-registered racers, but Jones said they had a lot of walk-up registrations on the day of the event.
“A bunch of them were same-day registrations,” Jones said. “Some people woke up that morning and thought, ‘I wonder if there’s a race going on today?’ They drove into town. It worked out great.
“They wanted to ski 13-kilometers.”
After the race ended, plans were already put in place for the second-annual event.
“We had a lot of people who liked that it was a small-town race,” Jones said. “When you go to a small-town race, sometimes you don’t expect a lot. They were blown away by what we had last year.
“We had positive feedback about that. They were excited to come back for this year as well.”
Dolinich agreed.
“We had good feedback, enough to have another one this year,” Dolinich said. “It was easy to do it again. We decided last year, on that day, to do it again.”
There are going to be some changes, however.
“Last year, we just had the classical skiing, but this year, we’ve added the skate-ski portion,” Jones said. “It’s the same distance, so we’re excited about that.”
That was the one things participants asked about last year.
“We had a few people inquire about having the skate trails, do you think you would ever have a skate race?” Dolinich said. “We’re trying it.”
Jones realizes that there might be some bugs to work out with that race.
“It’s the first trial,” Jones said. “We’ve thought it through and there’s going to be hassles like you get with every first time you do something. We included that because people wanted something else.”
“Their technique isn’t classic skiing, so they wanted to have a race for skate skiing that’s in their hometown. We thought we’d give it a try. If things go wrong, we can learn from it, then try to figure something out for next year.”
There’s also something different with the 3K race.
“We opened up the 3K,” Dolinich said. “Last year, it was for 12-and-under. This year, there’s a 12-and-under category, but we opened it up for older people that like to ski, but they don’t want to ski that long.”
According to Dolinich, pre-registration is going well as she is constantly refreshing the online page.
“We’re doing better with early registration this year,” Dolinich said. “When checked today (Monday), there were like seven or eight people that registered within minutes. It was exciting.
“I like to see where they’re from, and there’s a lot of family members taking part.”
Aside from the racing, there’s other amenities being offered.
The Range Nordic Gliders will raffling off a prize package worth $1,000 from Ardent Bikes in Grand Rapids.
Tickets will be $10 for one ticket or $25 for three. The drawing will held on the day of the event, and ticket holders don’t have to be present to win.
There will be a raffle for a ski package in Grand Rapids, and Jones has something special for the volunteers and skiers.
“We have engraved mittens for the volunteers, then the skiers are going to their T-shirts, and we have some goodie bags for them,” Jones said. “If you get first, second or third place, you get cowbells, which are popular if you go to other races.
“Supporters can bring that cowbell for you and cheer you on. It’s a fun little gift for them, and special.”
According to Dolinch, Sammy’s Pizza will be having a spaghetti special the night before the race. The skiers will also get coupon specials at Sammy’s.
Last year’s champion was Sam Moberg, who is a relative of Dolinich.
He will be back to defend his title, but the race means more than that for the participants and organizers.
“We just like to ski,” Dolinich said. “When you get around other people that like to ski, we’re like-minded people. They like to do the same thing. They all like being outside in the cold.
“You can’t mess that up. They had a good time. They enjoyed themselves. They met new people. I would say this event is about more than just the racing. It’s about one-quarter racing and three-quarters just having fun and getting people together. We want to show them Hibbing.”
Packet pick-up for pre-registered racers will be held Friday, Feb. 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the east entrance of the Hibbing Memorial Arena, and also from 9:30 to 10 a.m. at Carey Lake.
Registrations may also be made on race day. The cost to race is $30.
Spectators are admitted free. Volunteers for the event are welcome.
Go to hibbingnordic.org to register or for further information.
