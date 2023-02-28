RUSH CITY—Three Rock Ridge wrestlers are headed to the State Meet after a great day of wrestling at the Section 7AA meet in Rush City Saturday.

Nolan Campbell (120 pounds) and Damian Tapio (170) came away as section champions, while Dutch Hedblom (126) was a runner-up. All three qualified for the State Meet, March 2-4 at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.

