BEMIDJI — The Hibbing High School girls tennis team fell 5-2 to Bemidji in dual-meet action Friday.
Winning for the Bluejackets were Claire Rewertz over Mollie Rupp, 6-2, 6-4, at third singles, and Bella Vincent, 5-7, 6-0, 10-8 over Anna Glen at fourth singles.
Savannah Haugen beat Mercedes Furin at first singles, 6-3, 6-0 for the Lumberjacks, and Emily Dondelinger downed Megan Bussey 6-4, 6-1 at second singles.
In doubles, Chloe Hasbargen and Tatum Offerdahl beat Abigail Sullivan and Annika Lundell 7-5, 6-4; Abby Johnson and Paige Anderson beat Opal Valeri and Heidi Rasch 7-6, 6-3; and Darby Nois and Madison Jensen beat Kasey Jo Renskers and Lola Valeri 6-4, 6-0.
Bemidji 5, Hibbing 2
Singles: No. 1 — Savannah Haugen, B, def. Mercedes Furin, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 — Emily Dondelinger, B, def. Megan Bussey, 6-4, 6-1; No. 3 — Claire Rewertz, H, def. Mollie Rupp, 6-2, 6-4; No. 4 — Bella Vincent, H, def. Anna Glen, 5-7, 6-0, 10-8.
Doubles: No. 1 — Chloe Hasbargen-Tatum Offerdahl, B, def. Abigail Sullivan-Annika Lundell, 7-5, 6-4; No. 2 — Abby Johnson-Paige Anderson, B, def. Opal Valeri-Heidi Rasch, 7-6, 6-3; No. 3 — Darby Nois-Madison Jensen, B, def. Kasey Jo Renskers-Lola Valeri, 6-4, 6-1.
COLLEGE
VOLLEYBALL
Mesabi Range 3,
Rainy River 0
At International Falls, the Mesabi Range volleyball team swept their way past the Lady Voyageurs 3-0 (27-25, 25-15, 25-21).
Camryn Olsen led the way at the net with 11 kills and five blocks. She added six digs and six ace serves.
Winter Sainio added 10 kills, 12 digs and three blocks and Taylor Mejdrich finished with nine kills and 17 digs.
RayAnna Wolden added three blocks and two aces, Carlee Mayly had five kills, eight digs and two blocks and Lara Poderzay commanded the floor with 32 set assists.
The Lady Norse (2-5, 2-1 MCAC North) will host Riverland on Friday beginning at 6:30 p.m.
FRIDAY’S GAME
Northland 3,
Mesabi Range 0
At Thief River Falls, the Lady Norse struggled in their weekend opener as they fell to the Lady Pioneers in straight sets, 25-17, 25-11, 25-19.
Camryn Olsen led the way for Mesabi Range with nine kills and nine digs. Taylor Mejdrich added five kills and five digs. Lara Poderzay finished with 14 set assists.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.