Blackwood back to defend title

MINNEAPOLIS — Greg Blackwood has always enjoyed playing in the regular division of the Northwest Invitational.
In 25 years of playing, Blackwood had qualified for the championship flight about ½-dozen times.
After that, Blackwood moved into the Senior Division at around 55- or 56-years-old, and he was content on playing there.
Last year, on the advice of a friend, Blackwood entered the Super Senior Division, and low-and-behold, he won a championship, and he will be back to defend that title when the 94th annual Vern Fryklund Northwest Invites begin today at the Mesaba Country Club.
Blackwood wasn’t sure how he was going to accept playing the Super Senior Division, but it worked out for the best.
“He told me I’ll only turn 65 once, and it was fun,” Blackwood said with a chuckle. “I was ready to roll into the regular event. I”ve had the game to compete, but I had never done better than the finals of the first flight.
“There’s always three or four people that are going to win it. I come from that pool of other guys. Hope always springs eternal. The Super Seniors was fun and competitive.”
Blackwood was the seventh seed in the tourney.
He beat the No. 2 seed, the No. 1 seed, then the No. 5 seed in the finals.
Blackwood remembers that final match well.
“We went 21 holes, and we had a gallery, but they deserted us due to the bad weather,” Blackwood said. “We finished on the third-extra hole.”
It takes a good game to win, but it takes some luck, too.
“All of my matches went extra holes,” he said. “When you play an opponent, they can usually beat themselves. Match play is a funny game, but that’s what makes the tournament so fun.
“I’m looking forward to it. It should be fun.”
This year, Blackwood is going into the tournament as the No. 1 seed, but he’s not worried about that. The 2020 tournament is a prime example of that.
“Expectations never seem to work out,” he said. “When you think you’re playing well, the game humbles you, but it’s fun to play that course. There’s enough hazards out there to keep you thinking.
“You just can’t blast away with woods on the right and left. You have to hit it straight. It’s all mental.”
If Blackwood should win, he would join Bob Kimmes and Kip Johnson as the only back-to-back winners.
“It’s a lot of luck,” Blackwood said. “It’s not who you’re playing, it’s when you’re playing them. Everyone that plays has a different ability on different days. You can be a completely different players on any given day
“That’s where the element of luck comes into it. Whatever happens, happens.”
