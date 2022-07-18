ELY — The Aurora American Legion baseball team is riding high after the first day of the Northeast Substate Tournament, going 2-0 on Saturday to earn a spot among the tournament’s final eight teams while staying alive in the winner’s bracket.
The top seed in the northern pod of four teams, Post 241 opened play on Saturday in Ely where they downed Cook County 3-1. Then, Aurora took on No. 2 Ely where a monstrous sixth inning — including a grand slam from Dakota Kruse — set up a 6-0 win, keeping them in the winner’s bracket until play resumes on Wednesday.
Against Ely, both teams found themselves knotted up 0-0 through four innings. Aurora was tossing ace Hayden Soular while Zach Cheney got the nod for host Post 248.
The game appeared to be coming to a head in the fifth inning with Ely knocking on the door of the top seed. Deegan Richards took a one-out walk to reach first. Eddie Prijatel then batted him around to third with a double that landed just inside the right field line.
Soular then issued a walk to Brecken Sandberg, giving Ely a bases loaded situation with just one out. Needing to get out of the jam, Soular squared off with Ben Kruse at the plate and struck him out to put Post 241 one out away from escape.
With Erron Anderson at the plate, the pair battled before the Ely batter hit into a routine play at second and was thrown out at first, leaving the game knotted up at zero.
Aurora came up to bat in the bottom of the fifth and started off on a positive note with Easton Sahr taking a walk from Cheney. A single from Cooper Sickel into right field put runners on first and third. Sickle stole his way to second before Cheney struck out Elliot Levens to put one away.
With the Ely infield playing in, both Sahr and Sickel took aggressive leads, with Sickel placing himself nearly halfway between second and third before Cheney delivered a pitch.
Brayden Leffel now up to bat, Sickel took an aggressive lead once more, but Cheney wasn’t having it. Cheney tried to make a toss to his shortstop to make the tag on Sickel, but the ball sailed into the outfield, allowing Sahr to take off from third and reach home while Sickel parked himself on third, successfully giving Aurora their first lead of the game, 1-0.
It wasn’t much later in the at bat when Aurora doubled their lead. A wild pitch from Cheney to Leffel hit the backstop, allowing Sickel to take home to put Post 241 up 2-0.
Grabbing the 2-0 lead, Aurora head coach Chad Sahr praised his baserunners despite their lack of success stealing earlier in the game.
“Their infield was playing way in so our guys were being aggressive and taking a big lead,” Sahr said. “The lead was halfway to third and I don’t think their pitcher liked it. He was trying to make a play that wasn’t there. Tough break for them but a good break for us and that got out scoring going.”
Aurora didn’t stop there. Leffel took a walk before Mikko Maki and Ty Laugen hit back-to-back singles to load up the bases with one out still.
Kruse then came up to the plate and found his big moment, blasting a grand slam just to the right of the scoreboard in right field to take a 6-0 lead that tilted things firmly in control of Aurora.
On Kruse’s bomb, Sahr said it came at the right time for a player that has had quite a year each time he’s played in the Ely stadium.
“He hits that nice grand slam and it’s a completely different game. Going from a 2-0 game to a 6-0 game just gives us that breathing room. It was a great scoreless game heading into that and I think once we had that it just changed the entire perspective of the rest of the game. He’s had some great games playing up here this year and he had a home run last time we were here so it’s nice to know that we can rely on him at a place like this.”
Soular pitched to his final batter to lead off the top of the sixth where he issued a walk to Caid Chittum. Sahr pulled Soular and brought in Kruse to finish off the game on the mound.
For the second inning in a row, Ely loaded up the bases. Cheney knocked a single to left-center off Kruse to start. Two strikeouts later, Kruse walked Richards to load them up. Staying cool in the moment, Kruse struck out Prijatel to get out of the jam.
Kruse pitched a strong seventh inning as well, letting on just one batter before closing out the game with three straight outs to give his team the win.
Dealing with multiple bases loaded situations late in the game, Sahr praised his team’s pitching and defense for never allowing a run in.
“I think our pitchers threw well and our defense was making plays. I think we only gave up three or four hits so most of the time when guys got on it was because of a walk. Our defense played solid and Scott [Soular] pitched great. DK pitched great as well. Ely couldn’t do much off of either of them.”
Had Aurora lost, they would’ve needed to play an elimination game on Sunday. Because they won, they’re able to rest their arms until Wednesday where they’ll take on Esko in the winner’s bracket.
“We’ll have everyone available,” Sahr said of his pitching rotation. “That’s the benefit of getting out of here in two games. It’s a good position to be in and our guys took care of business to get in this spot.”
After an early exit in the 7AA playoffs this past spring and some troubled waters near the end of the summer regular season, Sahr says he likes the way his team looks moving forward.
“I’m feeling good. The way I see it, we’re playing good baseball right now. I think we could do better offensively at the plate, but that’s just baseball. We just have to keep working at it.”
Aurora and Esko will do battle on Wednesday in Ely beginning at 7 p.m.
