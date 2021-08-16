Anderson finally tastes the thrill of victory

HIBBING — Jim Anderson has finally broken through.
The Hibbing native has had numerous runner-up finishes at the Mesaba Country Club Men’s Club Tournament, but now he knows what it’s like to win one.
Anderson defeated Curt Flinck 1-up to win the Super Senior title at the men’s club tournament held Sunday at the Mesaba Country Club.
It was a long time coming for Anderson.
“I’ve been playing golf for a long time, and to finally win it was a good feeling,” Anderson said. “I’ve been the bridesmaid many times, but never the bride. Now, I’m the bride. Curt beat me last year in the first round, so I got some revenge on him.
“He’s a competitor. They all are. We take turns beating each other.”
Anderson fell behind early in the nine-hole match, three-putting the first hole.
He won the second and third holes to go 1-up, then birdied No. 7 to go 2-up.
Flinck would win the eighth hole to go 1-down, but Anderson, who said he struggled with his driver all day, hit two good utility shots on the ninth.
He reached the green in two, and after Flinck bogeyed the hole, he had three putts to preserve the win.
“My game has been good, but I was having a little trouble getting off the tee,” Anderson said. “I was hitting my utility woods well, and that’s how I compensated for that. My putting was good, and my wedges were good, but getting off the tee was troubling for me.”
Anderson said it was nice to finally get that title.
“I’ve been playing the Mesaba Country Club for many years,” Anderson said. “I’ve won scrambles there with Gary Enderle, but there’s been a drought lately the last 15 years. Now, I’m looking forward to the Northwest.”
Anderson beat Dan Pocrnich and Larry Johnson on his way to the title.
Flinck beat Keith Saralampi and Marty Trenberth.
Wade Schottmuller has only been a member of the Mesaba Country Club for five years, and in that time, he’s only played in three club tournaments.
Schottmuller made his third time the charm.
Schottmuller played a consistent game in beating John Rue 4-and-2 to win the Senior Division title at the Mesaba Country Club Sunday.
“It’s nice,” Schottmuller said. “This is my third attempt at it. We’ve been members here for five years, but I missed a couple of years. It was fun. I hit the ball solidly. I putted poorly, but I hung in there.I was hanging in there.”
“I’ll have to come back next year.”
Rue, on the other hand, had his moments on the course, but not enough to take down his opponent.
“I played well,” Rue said. “I had some stretches where I didn’t play well, and that’s what cost me in the end. Wade is a consistent golfer and wears you down. He doesn’t hit it as far as me, but he can hit a fairway wood that he squares up everytime.
“That wears you down.”
Schottmuller actually got 4-up on Rue in the early going.
“I had a bad start,” Rue said. “I was down four through five holes. That was a big grind, but I got it back to one at one time. He was too consistent. You probably press when you shouldn’t, and get yourself behind the eight ball.”
Pressing is what got Rue in trouble on the back nine. He hit out-of-bounds on No. 16, which all but secured the match for Schottmuller.
“You have to put your driver in play,” Rue said. “I was pressing to get one out there. I was dormy at the time, but it was a good weekend. I’m not happy with it, but had you said at the beginning of the weekend that I would take second, I would have taken it.”
Schottmuller knew Rue was in trouble, but that was the furthest thing on his mind.
“You can’t worry about what he does or doesn’t do,” Schottmueller said. “You hit your own shot, and make the lowest score you can. John got into trouble a couple of times, but I played solid on the front and got a little cushion.
“He got a couple back. It’s a long grind of a day, 36 holes Saturday and 36 holes Sunday. We don’t play that much during the week, so it’s a mental grind. I tried not to get too down or up. I tried to hit the next shot.”
Rue beat Greg Brock, Brian Timmerman and Marv Vuicich to get to the finals.
Schottmuller upended Terry Bussey, Tony Berarducci and Pat Iozzo, in an extra hole to get to the finals.
