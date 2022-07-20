DULUTH — In a season where they seemed to always find a way to make a comeback, the American Legion Post 239 baseball team simply ran out of chances on Wednesday, falling 9-8 to West Duluth in a Northeast Substate tournament elimination game.
Much like their opener earlier in the day with Hibbing, Post 239 watched their opposition bring in the runs while their bats struggled to get going early.
West Duluth jumped out to an early lead over 239, plating one in the second, three in the third and two in the fourth to deal the first big blows of the contest.
Owen Hindermann singled down the left field line to start the second, moved to second after starter John Kendall issued a walk to Logan Nylund and took third on a fielder’s choice. Hindermann made his way home with Brady McGinn knocking a single to left for the score.
The Cubs grabbed three more off of new pitcher Dylan Hedley in the third inning.
Earl Hendrickson took first after being hit by a pitch with one out. Dane Dzuck moved him over one with a single to center. Hendrickson took third on a fielder’s choice before Nylund brought him home with an RBI single to right .
Hedley walked Ethan Carlson to load up the bases just before McGinn brought a runner home with a single to center. A nearly identical hit from Wyatt Hindermann scored another runner, 4-0 West Duluth.
Post 71 added to their lead in the fourth, bringing home two more runs. Dzuck reached on a one-out error, moved to second on a passed ball and then took third when Owen Hindermann reached on a dropped third strike.
A wild pitch from Hedley to Nylund brought one run in while the second came in shortly after due to a fielding error, 6-0.
Post 239 started to mount a comeback in the bottom of the fourth.
Cole Schaefer took a leadoff walk, stole his way to second and then moved to third on a throwing error. A single to left-center from Kendall brought Schaefer home. Post 239 then loaded up the bases with Griffin Dosan and Hedley knocking consecutive base hits.
One out later, Logan Nordby cleared the bases with a double to left-center that suddenly put 239 back in the game, 6-4.
The fifth run of the inning came immediately after with Will Bittmann etching a single to right to score Nordby, 6-5. The scoring for the inning stopped there, but Post 239 bided their time until the bottom of the sixth to knot things up.
Bittmann got things moving with a one-out single to right. He stole his way to second but was eventually thrown out at home after Andrew Torrel smacked a double to center.
Coming up big on the moment, Tom Nemanich brought the tying run home with a double of his own to left-center, 6-6.
While it looked like the comeback cats might do it one more time, West Duluth had other plans in mind, plating three in the top of the seventh.
In the bottom half of the inning, Post 239 scored once on a double to left from Sawyer Hallin and then again with Nordby reaching on an infield error that saw the score moved to 9-8.
Post 239’s luck ran out there as new Cubs pitcher Ethan Carlson grabbed two outs for West Duluth, eliminating 239 in the process.
After the game, Post 239 head coach Jamie Lindseth said he was proud of the way his team fought Wednesday, even if the results of both games didn’t fall in their favor.
“These guys battled,” Lindseth said. “They’re a team that’s battled all season but we just couldn’t get that one final run this time. We had to create a lot of our own luck today and I think the teams we saw wanted to win just as bad and gave it their all.”
On their season as a whole, Lindseth said there were plenty of successes but his team simply didn’t have enough once the playoffs started.
“We played some good ball this season and I think with the talent we had, we shouldn’t have gone 0-2 today but that’s baseball. If you don’t show up every day, good teams will beat you.”
Bringing a new group of players together for the first time this summer while also playing in Legion’s Division I, Lindseth said the first summer was a good way to see some of the tough competition future players will be contending with.
“Our schedule was full of very solid teams and they’ll all take advantage if you’re having a bad day. If you want to compete at this level, you’ll need to bring your A-game every day.
“Overall, I’m proud of these guys. They can’t hang their heads because I know they gave everything they had in the end.”
VFW Baseball
Post 1113 11
Cloquet 10
VIRGINIA — The VFW Post 1113 baseball team ended their regular season in dramatic fashion Tuesday, scoring four in the bottom of the seventh to walk off Cloquet, 11-10.
Isaac Lindhorst got the start on the mound for Post 1113, giving up four runs on five hits and four walks over four innings of work. He fanned three along the way.
Tate Uhan worked the next two innings, giving up six runs (three earned) on three hits and four walks. He struck out one.
Will Kemp got the win for the home team, pitching a clean seventh inning giving up just one walk.l and striking out one.
At the plate, Emma Lamppa went 2-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Tyler Reid was 2-5 with an RBI and a run. Kemp, Lindhorst and Gunnar George all finished with a hit and two RBIs. Uhan, Alec Troutwine and Harley Mott all collected hits as well.
Post 1113 earned the No. 4 seed in the upcoming VFW district tournament. They’ll open postseason play on Saturday taking on No. 5 Hibbing in Grand Rapids. That game is set to start at 1:30.
