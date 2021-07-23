NASHWAUK — A first inning error from the Virginia American Legion baseball team came back to haunt them as they fell to Wadena 3-1 in ten innings, dropping them out of the winner’s bracket in the northeast substate tournament.
With one out in the first, a double from Wadena’s Josh Dykhoff turned into a run scored as a throwing error from Virginia sailed way into foul territory. Dykhoff took two extra bases and scored, putting Wadena up 1-0.
There would only be one more run scored before extra innings with Virginia knotting things up in the third.
Nick Peters reached on a two-out walk for Post 239. He was quickly brought home on an RBI double to left-center from Mason Carlson, tying things up.
Starting pitchers Ryan Hujanen and Dykhoff battled throughout the first seven innings with neither pitcher surrendering a run after the third inning Both squads had plenty of chances to score, with Wadena getting a runner on third in the fourth and the sixth.
After seven complete, the score stood at 1-1. The game was heading to extras with one run separating a win from a loss.
Wadena again got a runner to third in the eighth but Virginia reliever Ryan Scherf got Post 239 out of the jam. On offense, Virginia didn’t get much going in the eighth with Wadena pulling Dykhoff for Payton Rondesvedt after 7.2 innings. Rondesvedt got the final out for Wadena, sending the game to the ninth.
Scherf and Rondesvedt both looked sharp in the ninth, going three up, three down to move the game into the 10th.
Post 171 made their move in the 10th, scoring a pair of runs to go ahead. Leadoff hitter Tony Kreklau reached on an infield single and then moved to second on the fielder’s choice.
One out later, Kreklau came home to score on an RBI double to right from Chase Nordlund to make it 2-1 Wadena.
The score was extended immediately after with Zach Shaw singling to center to score one more. That’s all the damage Post 171 did but it was enough as Virginia went down 1-2-3 in the bottom of the 10th to lose just their second game this season.
Looking back at the run that scored on the error in the first, Virginia head coach Tom Norman said it was disappointing that his squad essentially beat themselves in the end.
“We shot ourselves in the foot to start the game,” Norman said. “We were lucky to get to extra innings and the 10th inning but we just had a couple miscues that cost us the game.”
After the unfortunate first, Norman said his squad settled down and noted his starter in Hujanen pitched very well.
“After the first we picked up our game a bit, had some better energy out there. Ryan (Hujanen) stepped up. I’m proud of him. That was his last game pitching for me and he left it all out there for me. I couldn’t ask for more.
“Ryan Scherf came out and did exactly what I needed him to do. He threw strikes but it wasn’t in the cards today.”
Now one game away from elimination, Norman says his team will have to bounce back and play smarter baseball, something he knows they’re capable of.
“We have to believe in ourselves that we can still do this. We have one loss but we’re not out of this yet. We have to keep fighting and try to live for another day.”
Virginia took on the winner of International Falls and Proctor later in the evening in an elimination game. That game was not complete before this edition went to press.
