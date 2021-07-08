ELY – Anyone looking for some good baseball this weekend will most certainly find it at the Sir G’s Pizza/Ely Legion Midsummer Classic in Ely.
Long a staple in the area, the 10-team American Legion tournament kicks off today and runs through Sunday at Ely's Veterans Memorial Field and in Soudan.
Ely Legion coach and event organizer Tom Coombe said the teams will once again be very good from top to bottom.
“We're looking forward to it.''
Wadena returns to defend their title, which came by winning four games in a row. Coombe said they made it to the state high school tournament this spring, as well as playing in the American Legion state tournament in Ely in 2019.
“I expect they'll be as good as anyone here.''
Roseau also has a nice team, according to Coombe, as does unbeaten Virginia. “They're a team to watch out for this weekend, as well.''
As far as the home team (the smallest school in the field), the coach said his goal is to be competitive in all four games.
“Through the years we've done OK in this tournament. No. 1, we just want to compete,'' he said, and be in a position to win games at the end. “Our pitching and defense have to be a little more consistent to do that.''
The Midsummer Classic, which began in 2002, started out as the smaller of Ely's two tournaments compared to the DQ Grill and Chill Classic, according to Coombe. However, the Midsummer Classic has grown to now be the larger and “stronger of the two.''
The tournament definitely provides a boost for the town with a good number of visitors supporting their teams and filling up the local resorts, Coombe said.
Out of the area teams like Wadena, Roseau and St. Paul all have a good following, he added, and several clubs – including Proctor, Cloquet and International Falls – are spending multiple nights in the area. “It's good for the town.''
----
The tournament schedule is as follows:
FRIDAY
At Ely
10:30 a.m. Virginia vs. Hermantown
12:45 p.m. Taconite vs. Cloquet
3 p.m. Roseau vs. Taconite
5:15 p.m. Proctor vs. Wadena
7:30 p.m. Ely vs. St. Paul Highland
----
SATURDAY
At Ely
8:30 a.m. Proctor vs. Roseau
10:45 a.m. St. Paul Highland vs. International Falls
1 p.m. Wadena vs. Virginia
3:15 p.m. Ely vs. Roseau
5:30 p.m. Hermantown vs. Wadena
7:45 p.m. Ely vs. Cloquet
At Soudan
10 a.m. Taconite vs. Hermantown
12:15 p.m. Taconite vs. Proctor
2:30 p.m. Cloquet vs. International Falls
4:45 p.m. Virginia vs. St. Paul Highland
----
SUNDAY
At Ely
9:30 a.m. Hermantown vs. St. Paul Highland
11:45 a.m. Roseau vs. Wadena
2 p.m. Virginia vs. Cloquet
4:15 p.m. Ely vs. International Falls
At Soudan
12 p.m. Proctor vs. International Falls
